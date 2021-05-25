Spread the love



















Hospitals Should not Retain Body of COVID patients over non-payment of Bills – Additional Chief Secretary Health & Family Welfare Jawaid Akhtar IAS

Mangaluru: There are reports in the state, that hospitals withhold dead bodies of COVID patients over non-payment of bills. The Health and Family Welfare department has taken the issue seriously and issued a press statement on May 24.

In the Press statement released by the Additional Chief Secretary Health & Family Welfare, Jawaid Akhtar IAS stated, “Hospitals should not retain the Bodies of COVID patients for non-payment of bills nor the hospitals should pressurise the family members to pay the hospital bill before handing over the body”.

Hospitals are prohibited from deliberately retaining the dead bodies of COVID patients for non-payment of bills. If any hospital is found to pressurise the family members to clear the bills, the license will be cancelled under the Karnataka Private Medical Establishment Act.

The Deputy commissioners should act accordingly if there are any such complaints reported in their respective districts. The Deputy commissioners should take action against such hospitals and the same should be reported.

Like this: Like Loading...