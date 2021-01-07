Spread the love



















Hotel Gutted in Fire after Lightning causes Short Circuit in Brahmavar

Udupi: Fire breaks out at the Sapthami hotel in Brahmavar due to lightning strike on January 6 night.

According to the Fire and Emergency Services Department personnel, the cause of the fire could be a lightning strike. Electronic items and other items inside the hotel building were charred in the fire due to a short circuit supposedly caused by a lightning strike.

The Fire and emergency services department personnel worked tirelessly to extinguish the fire, and the fire was contained from further spreading to commercial units located nearby. Local people assisted the fire and emergency services department staff in bringing the fire under control.

There were no reports of civilian injuries as the owner of the hotel Sathish, and other staff had gone home after completing their duty for the day.

Brahmavar circle police inspector Anantha Padmanabha, sub-inspector Gurunath and others rushed to the spot for further investigations.



