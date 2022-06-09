House Gutted in Fire at Kalmadi

Udupi: A residential house was gutted in a fire that broke out on Wednesday, June 8 night at Kalmadi under the Malpe Police Station limits.

According to sources, the house belongs to Vittal Kotian. The fire broke out at night on the first floor of the house. Locals reached the spot and tried to douse the flames and with the help of Fire tenders, the fire was brought under control.

Property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed in the fire. The reason for the fire is not yet confirmed.