House Gutted in Fire in Manipal

Manipal: A house was gutted in a fire at Vivekananda Nagar, Manipal on Wednesday, October 12.

According to sources, Auto Driver Raviraj and his wife had gone to work when the fire broke out and engulfed their house. Locals who noticed the flames tried to Douse the fire. The Fire tenders rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Clothes, electronic items, and Furniture were gutted in the fire. The loss is estimated to be around Rs 2 lakhs.

