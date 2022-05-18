House panel on Transport, Tourism & Culture to hear secy on missing monuments

New Delhi: Amid a raging debate over the court-mandated survey of the Gyanvapi Masjid complex in Varanasi, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture on Wednesday will be hearing the Secretary of the Culture Ministry on the issues relating to the protected and missing monuments in India.

According to the Parliamentary panel officials, the Cultural Secretary has given asked to report at 3 p.m. the status of the protected and missing monuments in the country and steps taken by the Ministry and by the Archaeological department and other wings.

The members of the committee are likely to ask their queries from the Secretary and other officials. The committee will also hear the Railway Board Chairman, Chief Commissioner of Railway Safety and officers of the Civil Aviation Ministry and Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways on the subject ‘Railway Safety and Connectivity to the Ports’.

The 31-member parliamentary panel consists of 21 members from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha, and looks into works of the issues related to Safety in Civil Aviation Sector; issues related to security in Civil Aviation sector; creation of regulatory framework for protection of historical sites and monuments; progress made in implementation of Sagarmala Projects; review of central road and infrastructure fund (CRIF) works; development of tourism infrastructure in the country; and promotion of Indian Tourism in overseas markets and role of overseas tourist offices and Indian Embassies.