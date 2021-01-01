Spread the love



















Houses built under Global Housing Technology Challenge will be allotted to urban poor: TN CM



Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Palaniswami on Friday said urban poor/slum families living on the banks of waterways will be allotted houses built under the central government’s Global Housing Technology Challenge.

He was speaking at the foundation stone laying ceremony for the central government’s ‘Housing for All’ scheme for the Global HousingTechnology Challenge – India Project.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of Light House projects (LHPs) under Global Housing Technology Challenge (GHTC)- at six sites across six States, through video conference.

Palaniswami said the central government, under the Global Housing Technology Challenge, has sanctioned construction of 1,152 tenements with an area of 413 sqft. at Perumbakkam, Chennai at a cost of 116.27 crore rupees.

“These tenements will be allotted to the urban poor/slum families living on the banks of waterways and other objectionable lands in Chennai city,” he said.

According to him, the housing project includes social amenities like a ration shop, two Anganwadi centres, a library, a milk booth and six shops.

The project will also have a Sewage Treatment Plant and an Electrical sub-station.

This work will be completed within 15 months. This technology will ensure eco-friendly construction fit for diverse climatic quality standards and disaster-proof houses, Palaniswami said.