Houston Konkan Catholic Association celebrates Easter

Houston Konkan Catholic Association (HKCA) held their Easter event celebration on 17th April 2022 at the Irene Stern Community Center in Fulshear, Texas. This was the first community celebration post-pandemic and there was large enthusiastic participation for the event.

The event was compered by Nisha D’Souza and Merryl Fernandes.

The event started off with a prayer by Nisha D’Souza and a hymn sung by Rohan Fernandes.

President Ivan D’Souza, Sandra D’Souza and family then warmly welcomed the 140 members and guests present at the event.

Guests were invited to enjoy delicious appetizers of Chili Chicken and Baby Corn Manchurian along with steaming masala chai and cool lemonade which gave a great start to the day.

Merryl Fernandes and Clarence DCruz then led the excited children outdoors on an Egg Hunt, which kept them happily engaged as they ran around looking for the colourful Easter eggs.

Attendees were then divided into ten groups for some exciting games. Nisha D’Souza and Merryl Fernandes conducted the games. The participants wholeheartedly participated in a variety of games like

stringing the beads, photo the numbers, hook and shift pasta etc. with competitive fervour and zeal. There was also an Easter-related quiz at the end, for teams to showcase their biblical knowledge and win prizes.

It was then time for the sumptuous Easter feast. Allen Carvalho along with his family said the Grace before meals after which guests sat down to enjoy a mouth-watering spread of traditional homemade Pork Baffat and Sannas, along with delicious Indian food. There were also desserts served consisting of Gulab Jamun and Ice Cream.

Music is the soul of every event and DJ’s Vineet Lasrado and Chris Pinto played some foot-tapping Konkani, English and Hindi numbers that had the audience dancing and performing energetic Bollywood moves.

Post lunch “Housie Housie” was conducted by Merryl Fernandes and Nisha D’Souza which was greatly enjoyed by all participants. Several lucky winners won and took home prizes.

The highlight of the event was the delightful and melodious singing of Rohan Fernandes who enthralled the audience with popular Konkani numbers such as Uzwad Chandremaso, Mog Tuzo Kitlo Ashelo, Roopa, Suryo Budon, Tu Sopan Go Fanthyachen etc. He was joined by Michael Valdar, Shobha Valdar and Rosy Fernandes as background vocals. The audience also joined in dancing during the renditions.

Thereafter Anessa Mathias, Nicole D’Souza and Reanne D’Souza grooved to Nachi Nachi song which was greatly appreciated by the crowd. Kiera Pattani and Kien Pattani also entertained the crowd with an energetic Bollywood dance that mesmerized the audience.

This was followed by evening tea with snacks served as refreshments.

Vice President Daniel Sequeira then gave the vote of thanks as he thanked the audience for their wholehearted support and extended sincere gratitude to the Core Committee and all volunteers who

worked tirelessly to make the event a grand success with meticulous planning and sheer dedication.

No Konkani traditional event is complete without singing “Laudate Dominum”. Rohan Fernandes took the lead in singing the hymn and was joined by everyone present to sing this nostalgic hymn and give thanks to the Lord.

The event concluded with group photographs, and everyone present appreciated getting back to celebrate community events post-pandemic and looking forward to more such events in future.

Each family was gifted a chocolate Bunny as they exited the venue which brought huge smiles to everyone’s faces.