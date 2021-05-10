Spread the love



















How Arslan Goni got Marathi accent right for ‘Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu’



Mumbai: Actor Arslan Goni, who is from Kashmir, had to work on getting his Marathi accent right for the web series “Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu”.

The actor says he tried to meet people from the area where the show is based, and emulate their accent and body language.

“I had to get the diction and the accent right. There’s a tinge of Marathi that people get living in Mumbai. I had to figure that out. So, I had to meet people from that area to get the accent right because, essentially, I’m from Kashmir and I don’t have much of an idea. So, I had to get the accent right. Also, the gestures were important.” Arslan says.

Arslan essays the role of Lala, a gangster in the series. The show is based on the story of Nawab, played by Parth Samthaan, who becomes powerful as an underworld don in Mumbai.

The series also features Patralekha and Arshin Mehta. It is currently streaming on the ALTBalaji.