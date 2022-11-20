How have Smartphones brought changes in our life?

Food, clothing, and shelter are very important in our daily lives. Smartphones too have become essential gadgets in everyone’s life. As soon as we wake up in the morning, the first thing we do is check whether we have got any messages or notifications from our friends. From morning to night, we use our phones for one or another purpose. In every aspect of our life, smartphones play an important role. One of the important aspects of smartphones is the Apps. There are various Apps used for various purposes and these Apps have influenced our life to a huge extent.

In age-old days even though there were no mobile phones or smartphones, we all were still connected. Today there are mobile apps for various things such as WhatsApp for easy messaging, sharing voice messages, videos, and images to all the people around the world just with one touch. True caller helps us track fake calls and also search unknown phone numbers. Hotstar, Prime Video, Netflix, Zee5, Mx Player, Sony Liv, Voot and T.V show apps where we can watch movies, serials, and programs, these apps keep us entertained from our busy work schedule and makes our mind free from all tension and worries. If we wanted some groceries urgently, we had to go to a shop and stand in queues, instead of wasting our time buying those groceries, we now have apps such as Jio Mart, Amazon, and Big Basket making our life even easier, saving time by ordering groceries, and food items just by sitting at home and getting delivered to our doorstep.

Health maintenance apps help us to keep track of how many calories we are burning every day. There are applications for students that provide tutorials for students to understand the topic. They are as follows YouTube, Byjus, Topper, Vedantu etc. These have come as a boon and have changed our style of learning. We don’t need to be worried about the topics. We just need to visit YouTube and learn things. We can also learn anything we are interested in, such as learning different crafts, dances, languages, songs, cooking etc.

Last but not the least, how can we forget the food delivery apps- Zomato, Swiggy, and Uber Eats? They are the most used apps when we feel hungry or when we feel tired to cook after coming from work. We can order biryani, milkshakes, or ice creams and get them delivered to our doorstep within a short while.

No doubt, smartphones have changed our lives completely. They have helped us to relax from our stressful work schedule. Smartphones have also played a role in ruining our life. The time for one another now is scarce. We have become lazy sitting in one place and using our phones every time without being physically active. We have become so addicted to our phones. We are not ready to move from our comfort zone and do any physical activity which is very important for our growth and development.

We need to choose how we make use of smartphones. We need to be aware of the pros and cons of smartphones while we handle smartphones. We would be shaped based on our use.

About the Author:

Ranjitha Shilpa Augustine is currently pursuing B.Ed studies at

St.Aloysius Institute of Education, Mangalore