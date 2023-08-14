How is the BJP Targeted if Pubs in Manipal are Raided – Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar

Udupi: “The operations against Pubs in Manipal by the police and excise department are not targeting anyone. There is a rule and a time for everything. No one will object if it is done legally. If rules are violated, legal action will be taken”, said the District Minister In-charge Laxmi Hebbalkar.

Hebbalkar, speaking to media persons in Udupi on August 14, said, “How can anyone say that, a raid on Pubs is like targeting the BJP? What is the problem for BJP if the department takes action against Pubs or hotels doing business illegally? How is the BJP being targeted by this?” she questioned.

Realising that the pubs are owned by BJP leaders, the minister said, “Congress is not personally targeting anyone. Such a situation has not come to the Congress government”.

Replying on the Commission issue, the minister said, “Our government has not initiated any new project in the last three months. Commission comes only with new projects and the commission issue arose during the last BJP government”. Hebbalkar clarified that there are no cases of commission in our Government.

Speaking on the Udupi Video case, Hebbalkar said, “The CID team has visited the college and also held talks with the victim. At present, the investigation is in progress. The Government, the Chief Minister and the police department are alert regarding this case”.

Replying to the statement made by MLA Yashpal Suvarna that “Govt is trying to hush up the washroom video case”, Hebbalkar said that Yashpal is like our brother and he is in the opposition party. He has every right to talk as an opposition MLA. Our government has respect for women and we will conduct an impartial investigation”.

Like this: Like Loading...