How Kolkata Women Can Get Rid Of Back Pain During Pregnancy

The problem of back pain isn’t new for the people of Kolkata. It mostly happens due to their hectic lifestyles, travelling in stuffed Kolkata metros, extended office hours, or dealing with crowded places. While this city can be fun to live in, the back pain can undoubtedly trouble you, especially when you are pregnant. However, having the pain doesn’t mean you can leave the region. So your first option is to seek help from the best gynaecologist in Kolkata. As they know the city well, they can guide you through the problem and provide you with the most suitable solution.

One more thing to understand here is that the Kolkata lifestyle isn’t the only reason for back pain during pregnancy. Some more causes of this problem include:

Hormonal Changes: High levels can specific hormones can change your spine alignment, leading to back pain.

Weight Gain: Sudden weight gain can put on more stress on the spine, causing pain in the lower back.

Stress: Various pregnant women deal with stress that causes back pain issues.

Backward Leaning: As the weight increases, you try to balance your body by leaning backwards. It can also be the reason for back pain.

Muscle Stretching: Your growing baby can stretch your abdominal muscles. The stretching can sometimes get extended and lead to muscle separation. In this case, you will experience back pain issues.

Now that you know the common causes of back pain during pregnancy, you should begin looking for professional help. The expert gynaecologist will analyze your body and see what exactly the problem is to offer suitable treatments. You can also use your Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Card here. It will keep all the financial issues away to take care of yourself and your baby correctly.

We will now see a few ways to deal with this back pain and avoid having problems with your everyday tasks.

#1 Prenatal Yoga

Prenatal yoga is the best way to incorporate physical activity into your routine while getting rid of that back pain. However, the benefits of this yoga practice don’t end here. With this, you will also get several other physical health advantages. Plus, you will be able to keep your mind to relax. Thus, it is a complete solution for most of your problems.

By doing yoga, you can concentrate better on your work as well. All these benefits show that your overall pregnancy and life will become smooth just with some yoga.

#2 Prenatal Massage

Just like prenatal yoga, the massage option can help you relax. It will immediately sweep you away from the stress and hectic lifestyle of Kolkata. You may experience significant relief in the pain right from the first session. The only thing you need to remember here is to get the massage done by a certified therapist. Moreover, you will have to consult your gynaecologist and seek their permission before going for this option. They will first analyze your health condition to ensure that you don’t possess any massage risks. Once they give a green flag, you can look for a certified therapist and begin with the prenatal massage.

#3 Meditation

If you don’t want to go anywhere for treatment, you can opt for meditation. The notable benefit here is that you can do this anytime and anywhere. You won’t have to get into the hassle of finding certified practitioners or get assistance from others. In meditation, you have to find a peaceful place and repose there. Along with fixing your back, this method will also help relax your mind. So you will get several advantages from it without the trouble of appointments, driving, parking, etc.

#4 Acupuncture

It is often seen that people get scared of acupuncture due to the used needles. If you are one of them, it is time to change your mind. The kind of benefits you can get with acupuncture is merely incredible. In short, your overall health can improve with it because it helps remove blockages and soothe out your body’s energies. This method is also beneficial for body pains, migraine headaches, morning sickness, etc. For this, you need to take permission from your doctor first to ensure that acupuncture is suitable for you.

#5 Swimming

The best gynaecologist in Kolkata recommends swimming for almost all pregnant women as it helps with back pain. It happens because water makes your body weightless, and the pressure gets relieved from your spine. Plus, swimming is an excellent way to incorporate physical activity into your routine. In this, your entire body will move without the risk of getting injured or hurt. However, it would help if you kept a few factors in mind here:

Consult your doctor before stepping into the pool.

Keep hydrated before, during, and after swimming.

Reach for help if you feel dizzy or light-headed at any point in time.

These points will ensure your complete safety while swimming.

#6 Appropriate Footwear

You know that your body changes during pregnancy. Wearing the same stilettos or heels at this period can impact your health. That is why experts advise all pregnant women to opt for appropriate shoes. It not only helps balance your body but also provides additional comfort to you. However, you should know that proper footwear here doesn’t mean wearing flats because these can harm your body posture. Therefore, you need low-heeled shoes that feel comfortable to you. They will provide proper support to your back and keep the pain away.

#7 Professional Help

In case none of these methods work, or you aren’t sure about which one to select, then you can visit your gynaecologist. They will help you out by checking your medical condition first. According to that, they will suggest you the most suitable solution. Moreover, they will present some more options, such as the ice and heat method or a maternity belt. So you won’t have any difficulty in choosing the best-suited way of dealing with the back pain.

Conclusion

We understand that back pain can be challenging during pregnancy. But you need not worry about it because there are several methods to deal with it. The only thing you need to remember is to use your Bajaj Health EMI Card to eliminate any finance-related hassle. This way, both your kid and you can grow healthy.