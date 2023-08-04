‘How long will Raj CM Gehlot hide gang rape incidents’, asks ex-CM Vasundhara Raje

Jaipur: Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has said that amid reports of 20 rapes on an average each day, the incident of an innocent girl being gang raped and burnt alive in a furnace in Narsinghpura village of Bhilwara district has once again proved that Rajasthan has become the most unsafe state for women.

Raje asked that for how long will current Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot hide such incidents under the guise of statistics?

“Everyday their (Congress government) shamelessness is being recorded in the statistics of their achievements full of failures due to which the image of Rajasthan is getting tarnished continuously,” the former Chief Minister said.

“Chief Minister, follow morality. Save the dignity of sisters and daughters. Get them justice. Now, even words are falling short to express grief over the increasing crimes against women,” she added.

Like this: Like Loading...