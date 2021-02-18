Spread the love



















How SMART is our Mangaluru SMART CITY Website?

Official website of a company is designed to provide maximum information on the activities of the company to all the intended customers/beneficiaries/ stakeholders/shareholders. It is an official media to reach out to all with their list of activities, projects list, schedule, execution, financial status etc. AAP-DK requests all Mangaloreans to visit www.mangaloresmartcity.net.- the official website of Mangalore smart city Limited (MSCL). MSCL, working with the public taxpayers’ money, is executing various projects under the smart city central government initiative by PM Modi. All its activities, project status, fund status etc need to update their web site at every regular period say every week/month.

Is this website being updated regularly? Is it possible for the general public, the main stakeholders and beneficiaries of this esteemed project to arrive from the web content when was the last time this website was updated.? MSCL website has links for the gallery, media and news. When one clicks on the same, one reaches the homepage. In other words, as per the website, there is no media/news coverage for the last few years of its operations, nothing to report in the gallery. It’s for sure that MSCL is executing the projects. But why is that MSCL is not using the digital platform for sharing their information. MSCL has a pull-down menu for accessing the various projects.

AAP DK accessed the details of the completed project of the Clock tower. As per the website, the project cost is 0.75 crores while the estimated cost is 90 lakhs. MSCL, by working effectively and efficiently, has saved 15 lakhs (About 16% of the estimated sum) of taxpayers money. AAP on behalf of the Mangaloreans congratulated the MSCL staff and team for the same. However, in order for the public to really appreciate the MSCL working, is it not appropriate for the MSCL to upload all the technical documents such as design reports, drawings issued for tender, issued for construction, as built, BOQ, variation if any, money saved, measures used in saving the money etc. on the website. Ongoing projects are one of the pull-down menus of projects.

The information uploaded on the website pertains to DPR status. MSCL will concur with all that many of these projects are in the various stages of execution. Why does MSCL expect the general public to visit each location to get the stages of project execution?. Should not the website be updated with the progress of each project. Mangaluru is known to be a city of well educated and learned people. It is a city with many medical, engineering and administrative institutes within the city. If the website contains all the project technical, financial etc. except the confidential information, it is possible for the well qualified general public to get involved with the MSCL projects and give their valuable input for the projects.

Is it not smart for the MSCL to upload all the information on the website. It is a waste of time, effort and money for the general public and MSCL officials to solicit information from the MSCL through RTI and then to give feedback. Any government backed company should have a grievance cell or authority to whom the public can approach for their complaints/grievances etc. Are the details of such authorities such as designation, office address, contact number, emails etc. available on the website?? AAP-DK on behalf of the general public of Mangaluru, demands that MSCL address all these issues in their SMART website and to make it really SMART.

The Author : Er Rajendra Kumar is a BE (Civil Engineering) and ME (Foundations) graduate and is the Aam Aadmi Party-Dakshina Kannada Convener. He is also an active member of MCC Civic Group.