Spread the love



















How to Hire Trustworthy Moving Companies in Bangalore Online

Shifting goods or relocation is stressful and a big burden to us, especially if you are planning to move within or outside a busy city like Bangalore. Everything from unpredictable weather, traffic jams, and the pothole-filled roads of Bangalore may be tough for you to manage while moving your goods.

Bangalore, or Bengaluru as we now call it, is one of the favourite cities of people and is a place with the perfect fusion of mixed generations, cultures, traditions, and lifestyles. On an average, almost 1000 people keep migrating into Bangalore, coming in from all over India and the world over. The level of cooperation and love between the ‘Bangaloreans’ is simply amazing to be experienced. Also, Bengaluru offers a little of everything, whether heritage, culture, nature-escape, education, modern lifestyle, etc.

Irrespective of whether you are new to the city or have been a Bangalorean since childhood, the best option to manage your move is to hire professional movers and packers in Bangalore who have years of experience in the packing moving industry as well as know their way around the city like the back of their hand.

Although you may easily find a long list of moving companies via a simple Google search, identifying the right fit packer mover for your particular requirements and making sure you actually get in touch with a genuine relocation service provider can be a major challenge. Therefore, it’s important to know exactly what things to look out for and how to verify moving company details before finalizing your deal with them.

Essential Points to Verify before Hiring Packers and Movers

Check certification and license of moving agencies

It is very important to check whether the service provider has an authorization certificate and business license. It is also good to ask for their GST details and company registration number before making a deal. You need to choose only who are having all the above documents of the packers and movers community.

Find out relocation company’s reputation in the market

It is very important to choose the best packers and movers company in Bangalore location who has a good market image and experience. For this, you can check the company’s website, go through google reviews, or even simply ask around if your acquaintances may have an idea about them. You can also compare the company’s performance with the others and enquire about old customers before making a final decision.

Take the help of a trustworthy online platform

Many reliable platforms are available online where they will have a list of moving companies registered with them. However, you have to make sure you choose the right platform that can provide references of trustworthy movers who offer safe and stress-free shifting. AssureShift is one such online packers and movers directory where you can easily find fully verified packers and movers in India, no matter which city you are residing in. AssureShift’s moving companies cannot cheat you because they are bound by some rules and guidelines which have been set for the safety of customers.

Check if the moving company offers moving insurance

While transporting goods some unexpected bad things may happen like accidents, falling of goods, damage due to improper handling of goods, etc. Choose the right packer and movers who have been tied up with a good insurance company and make sure that the service providers will pay you the correct amount for the lost or damaged belongings.

Check service history and past performance record

Collect a few important details of the company like, how long they are providing these services, check their reviews, and look for any outstanding complaints about their services, if any. Check with their recent and past customers and find how many are happy and satisfied customers. Select the packers who have good reviews and ratings of at least more than 4 out of 5 stars. Finding a good packing moving company who can fulfil your requirements as per your expectations will ensure you have a stress-free experience.

Check and compare rates and charges before finalizing

Price is the important criterion everyone considers while choosing the best packers and movers in Bangalore. The pricing details of professional packers and movers may vary from one to the other depending upon the customer requirements and types of goods. Various packers and movers companies may charge different prices depending on the used equipment, tools, type of transport and moving team members, etc. If the company’s reputation is good and it is a popular brand, then rates and charges will be high when compared to other packers mover companies. The cost-affecting factors are distance, total volume, the weight of items, duration of moving, etc.

Never do the complete payment in advance

Never do the complete payment before moving; pay the amount in 2 instalments, half before moving and rest after final delivery. If you do the full payment, you may suffer if the services are not up to the mark. You can question the company if their services are not good and can’t even complain to them once you make full payment.

It’s essential to be thorough when looking for moving companies by yourself as there are many fake and unprofessional packers and movers in the market. Spend time to research and do thorough background checks to avoid getting in touch with fraud or inexperienced movers. Alternatively, you can save your time and effort and quickly hire the right packers and movers nearest to your location via the AssureShift reference portal.

Like this: Like Loading...