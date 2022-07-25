How to Pay for Online Slots Games With PayPal

Many people have used PayPal to pay for goods bought on eBay. It’s a well-known e-wallet company based in America. PayPal provides easy money transfers for online slots worldwide, with many retailers accepting the payment method.

Using PayPal makes it easy to deposit into your online casino slots account. There are many PayPal slot sites that offer a full range of quality slot games at casino sites that are safe and secure.

Some time back, the company distanced itself from gambling sites. Today you can play at many PayPal casinos like jeffbet.com, where it is simple for customers to deposit and withdraw funds.

Safe and Secure Banking Options Online

PayPal uses advanced high security and anti-fraud software to ensure all personal details remain confidential. In 2006 PayPal introduced an optional security key as a further precaution against fraud. Those accounts with the security key will need to log in with their ID and password and will also need to enter a six-digit code provided texted to them.

When you use PayPal at an online casino, you will not have to give any bank details as PayPal is a middle man between you and the online casino site, adding another layer of security to your time spent online.

To choose PayPal as a depositing method at an online casino, navigate to the cashier/bank tab and check for the PayPal option. You will be transferred to PayPal’s website to log in to approve the payment. Once approved, your online casino account is credited with the cash amount.

How to Set Up a PayPal Account

You can shop for goods and services using PayPal without entering your credit or debit card information. Setting up a PayPal account is simple and takes a few minutes to complete.

Got to https://www.paypal.com (you can use any web browser) to create your account

There is an official PayPal app to download for mobile devices. Find them at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

Click the Sign-Up tab that is one of the two oval buttons (upper right corner of the page)

Choose the type of account you prefer and click Next. There are two account type options, personal and business.

Personal accounts are best for depositing funds at an online casino site.

Enter your mobile phone number and click Next. When you create a personal account, you will provide a mobile number to verify your account. After you have clicked Next, PayPal will send a confirmation code to the phone number via SMS

Enter the confirmation code to confirm.

After confirmation, you will need to enter some additional information.

Enter your details and then create a password.

Information includes your full name.

Create a secure password

Click Next to continue.

Follow the instructions on-screen to create your account

Agree to PayPal’s policies and terms before you use your account

Add a payment method to set up your account

Log in to your new PayPal account

If you have just created your account, you will be asked if you would like to link a bank account or card details. If not, click the log-in at the upper-right corner of the page.

When you add a payment method to PayPal, you can use it to send money

You can use PayPal without linking a debit card or bank account, but you will only be able to transfer and receive money from other PayPal accounts.

If you are linked to PayPal, you can transfer money from PayPal to your bank account.