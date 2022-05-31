How to pay traffic challan online?

Traffic violation has always been a major reason for most of the mishaps on Indian roads. Accidents due to overspeeding, avoiding safety gear, driving while being intoxicated, etc., are some common incidents found frequently. In such cases, penalties are imposed on those traffic offenders, and they get a challan regarding the same.

Now that the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has come up with an electronic challan system, the procedure has become quite simpler. You can easily conduct e challan check and pay the required fine amount using this end-to-end automated system.

Process to pay traffic e-challan

You can follow the below-mentioned steps to make payment of traffic fines:

Step 1: To begin this process, you need to first visit the e-challan website or Digital Transport/Traffic Enforcement Solution portal.

Step 2: Over there, you can find the ‘Check Challan Status’ tab. Click on it.

Step 3: Here, you have to enter certain necessary information such as driving license number or vehicle number, challan number, etc. After submitting these details, you need to submit the CAPTCHA code for e challan check online.

Step 4: After selecting the ‘Get Details’ option, you can find complete information regarding the challan status, along with the total number of challans filed against your name.

Step 5: If you find any challan reflecting in the Challan Status row, you can go ahead and pay for that fine. You need to click on the ‘Pay Now’ option under the ‘Payment’ tab.

Step 6: You can use several payment modes, such as credit/debit card, net banking, etc., to pay the necessary fine. Once the payment is made, you will get a ‘Payment Successful’ notification, including a transaction ID on your registered phone number.

It is advisable to keep the transaction ID with you for future reference. Note that with the arrival of such transparent systems, keeping track of whether you have paid your fine within the stipulated time has also become easier. If you are not complying with such protocols after conducting an e challan check, get further penalised as per Motor Vehicles Act, 2019.

Consequences of not paying e-challans

In case you plan to dodge this procedure and avoid paying the penalty fee, the following are some repercussions you will be facing:

● According to the law, a constable will visit your registered address in order to obtain the challan.

● If the e-challan is not paid until then, you will get summoned to the court, where you will have to clarify the reason why this fine is not paid yet.

● In case you, the traffic offender, still refuse to pay this necessary fine or e-challan, the court will have your license suspended.

To avoid all these, it is advisable to check the online traffic challan status using the e-challan website and pay the fine amount within the given period. Even though it is extremely important to adhere to all the traffic rules and regulations to avoid driving mishaps, any accident can take place with no fault of your own.

Since such scenarios cannot be predicted beforehand, therefore, it is always wise to opt for a motor insurance plan. Understanding your budget and good financial planning will safeguard your future from any unforeseeable incidents. You can find several motor insurance policies available online, where you can compare and find one that meets your

requirements.

Make sure to learn about all the traffic rules and regulations in India before you start driving your vehicle. Additionally, in case of any negligence, make sure to comply with the traffic protocols, such as conducting e challan check, paying the penalty fee, etc., to avoid any lengthy legal proceeding.