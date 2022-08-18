How To Play On My11Circle Fantasy Cricket App

Fantasy Cricket has become hugely popular these past few years, taking cricket fans by storm. After all, who wouldn’t want to play with a team made up of their favourite sports idols? For those who don’t know, Fantasy Cricket is an online strategy-based sports game where you can pick 11 of your favourite real-life cricketers to make up your virtual team and win points based on their actual performances. A dream come true for some fans, who have spent hours imagining what they would do in such a position, and now they, and you can find out. You can simply enjoy it on a Fantasy Cricket App or website.

It can seem daunting when starting, but it’s quite simple. When you start, the first thing you have to do is download a Fantasy Cricket App and join a league. There are plenty of options for you to choose from, so browse and see what piques your interest.

Next up is to create your team. You’ll need to pick 11 players, real-life cricketers you know and love. That being said, you will have a budget set, so consider the factors before picking instead of choosing your favourites willy-nilly. It’s not a betrayal if you decide to pass over your idol if he’s not in form. For example, look at the weather forecast before choosing, as each player responds to the pitch differently.

Putting in research can be hugely helpful in your march to victory. Each player has different points, and having the right team could win you the game. It might be tempting to buff your team with big stars, but a well-rounded team might do you better in the long run. Be thorough with your players and their stats as they can help you know who to pick and who to avoid based on the opposition team. Fill your team with a healthy mix of players from different teams and countries. This ensures a balanced team that can cover all your bases, so to speak. Pick captains and vice captains with utter focus – these guys can make or break your match, literally, some even doubling your score.

Speaking of scores, familiarize yourself with the points scoring system. A point can differ depending on what fantasy cricket game you’re playing, so having an understanding of the system can help you pick the right players and keep you from missing out on points.

Another thing to keep an eye out for is the latest cricket news. Fantasy Cricket players are influenced by the performances of their real-life counterparts. So injuries, slumps in form, and team changes can affect your fantasy team, so it’s essential you know if these changes occur. This is also why you shouldn’t get too attached to your fantasy cricket team. If things like this happen, it can adversely impact your team, so you’ll have to swap out a player or maybe even figure out a whole new strategy. It’s better to have a fallback plan in your pocket, ready to use when necessary. It won’t even take a player injury for your current strategy to fail, so it’s also good to try out and experiment with multiple strategies based on your opposition team, the pitch, and so on. One plan won’t work against all your opponents, so be prepared to turn the tables.

Once you’ve understood all of this, you’re ready to play! You’ll be going up against other teams in your fantasy cricket league. Don’t be disheartened if you don’t win – fantasy cricket is about having fun and enjoying yourself.

On My11Circle, we offer practice and real cash games. This can cause some anxiety, but rest assured that our fantasy cricket app & website are safe and secure, where you have a guarantee of safe and secure transactions concerning cash winnings. You will be playing real fantasy cricket matches, with real teams, with real-time updates right on the app. Check the scores while playing matches that you can win based on your skills and your strategies. The interface is as friendly as can be, dedicated to making your experience as effortless and fun as can be for you. Just select a fantasy cricket game and play on! My11Circle provides players with a fast, smooth, seamless fantasy cricket experience.

