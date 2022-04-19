How to reduce the impact of stress?

You and your boss had an unpleasant conversation, which you replay in your head repeatedly. And the more often, the more specific you are: you failed to explain your thought correctly and ruined everything.

You can mentally go back to childhood when peers called you hurtful words and you felt like an outcast. Or you keep remembering a painful breakup with a loved one, blaming yourself. Everyone has faced these situations at least once. However, if we keep remembering these events, our lives can become nothing but negativity.

A Threat to Mental Health

Studies show that the deeper we sink into negativity, the more likely we will become victims of depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. Negative thinking becomes a habit, a form of internal behaviour that is difficult to change. And even if we want to look at the situation constructively, we cannot do so.

Thinking about problems increases anxiety and leads to other disorders that snowball into our lives. As a result, a false sense of weakness takes hold of us, and we seek solace in areas that seem to distract us from our worries. For example, eating, drinking, or playing computer games.

How do you stop being nervous?

Start changing the way you think. Of course, this is only easy at first glance. But the results will not be long in coming.

It is essential to recognize that you are on the hook for bad memories. Awareness is the first step to taking control of the inner drama in which you are the director and executor of all the roles. And the sooner you do, the easier it will be to shift your attention to something positive.

Look at the problem in a different way

Think about the “painful” topic from a different angle. Ask yourself the question – how does what happened to reflect on current life events?

We are often too critical or biased against ourselves. Maybe you are doing fine right now, and the past is just a shadow of your imagination. If what happened changes your life in the present, what could you change to make you feel better? Maybe you need to meet people from the past and talk about what’s bothering you. Regardless of how the conversation turns out, this decisive step will help you put the past behind you internally. If a meeting is not possible for some reason, the role of the interlocutor can take on a psychologist with whom you can look at events from a different angle.

Set a timer

Our brain needs time to comprehend and process the flow of events during the day. “Give yourself that time, such as 20 minutes, to think about what particularly excited you today. You can set a timer that indicates when your time is up. And when you’re done, promise yourself that you’ll definitely “think about it later.” The awareness that you’ll have the opportunity to return to a painful topic will subconsciously help you move away from it.” And thanks to these minutes, you will be able to look at the situation with detachment.

Distract yourself

As soon as we prohibit ourselves from thinking about something, it immediately leads to the opposite result. It is because unconscious inner resistance makes a return to the forbidden subject.

A much better strategy is to switch to an activity you are passionate about. Think about this plan ahead of time. Play a movie you’ve always wanted to watch, read your favorite site, call a close friend, pre-select a topic of conversation, mutually enjoyable and distant from your problem. You are relieving internal stress great help with exercise and meditation.

Focus attention on the present

The skill to live in the present moment also helps to part with oppressive thoughts. Accustom yourself to living in each present moment and rejoice in the here and now:

Nice weather

A conversation with a loved one

A picture of clouds in the sky

A cup of your favourite tea

It will take time and internal effort. However, you will be rewarded with the ability to break away from the weight of the past and move forward if you try.

Only you can calm yourself



If you are at home, take a shower or a bath. But that’s not all. Pay attention to every object you encounter along the way and how you feel: how you push the smooth switch and what click it makes and how you pull down the cool doorknob. Find the perfect water temperature for you and keep concentrating on your senses.

Carry a “calming” object with you. It can be an item that reminds you of the good times in your life. Or just a thing you like to touch: a smooth pebble, a figurine, a ball of yarn. When you need to calm down, take out your “talisman” and twirl it in your hands: focus on your tactile sensations or describe the object in detail in your mind. During a serious conversation, you can simply put your hand in your pocket and touch the thing.

Concentrating on simple actions can also bring you back to reality. Make a cup of tea and notice all the details of the process: the floor and lighting in the kitchen, the sounds the kettle makes, the steam coming from the cup, and more.

Use your body

Sit up straight and feel your feet resting on the floor (you can take your shoes off, even better). Imagine that your feet are a solid foundation and the base or ground is solid support.

Lie on the floor, close your eyes, and focus on how you feel: what parts of your body are touching the floor, how different parts of your body feel.

Tap your fingertips on the table or other object. Notice the beginning and the end of the sound you are making.

Fix the details and keep your hands busy

Pick any object and mentally mark as many points as you can.

Find an object around you with a repeating pattern, such as wallpaper or linoleum. Try sketching the print on paper.

Describe the space around you in detail, like in a high school essay on “My Room.”

Mentally describe the person next to you, the pieces of their appearance and clothing.

Occupy your mind with something

Mentally solve simple math problems.

Play a game. Choose a category, such as occupations or animals, and then an alphabet letter. Name all the words to that letter that relates to the chosen area.

Play detective: look at people and guess their occupations, explaining why you think so.

Adjust your breathing

Place your hands on your stomach and chest and breathe deeply with your belly. Watch how the hand on your abdomen moves and how your chest stays still. Remember the numbers: 4, 7, 8.

Slowly breathe in for four seconds. Hold your breath for 7 seconds. Then, slowly exhale for 8 seconds. If these numbers don’t work for you, you can adjust the time. The most important thing is to breathe slowly.