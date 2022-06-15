How to Win at Slots Online

Do you want to know how to win slots online? If so, the first encouraging thing that you should know is that playing gaming machines is not all about luck.

This is why we've put together a guide to beating slots. Here, you will find the most useful tips and tricks.

What You Need to Know to Play Slot Machines

Slot machines are the most common type of game that you can find in every casino. Although there is an abundance of slots variations and themes, the game process is always pretty much the same.

This means that having mastered one slot machine, you should not have problems with others. Here are some things that you should familiarize yourself with before playing pokies:

Deposit amount – consider how much money you are willing to invest in the game. Choose an amount depending on your financial situation.

Study the payouts – before putting any money into the game, take some time to look at the paytable.

Deposit money – In order to play a game, you usually need to make a deposit first. However, some online casinos offer so-called no deposit bonuses, which means that you can play free slot games with the possibility of winning real money.

Pick your bet size – You must first determine your bet size. For instance, you can bet the maximum amount, or bet on every line. It is important to note that the odds of winning do not vary in either case.

Take home your winnings – at the end of the day, the only pleasant duty left to do is withdraw your winnings.

Slots Online Features and How They Work

An integral part of modern online slots are special game features and bonuses designed to add variety to the game and add extra cash to your bankroll. Although all the slots are unique, there are a number of features that you will find in most games.

Wild Symbols

The most commonly used game feature in slots are the so-called wild symbols. These symbols substitute for all other symbols and create additional paylines.

These substitutions can then move across the reels on each spin, or remain in one place for multiple spins.

Scatter Symbols

Scatter symbols are also quite popular. They can appear on the reels, usually even in 5-of-a-kind, and they pay out wins even if they are not grouped in a payline. They often activate other game features as well, such as free spins or a certain bonus.

Free Spins

Free spins allow you to enjoy the game without betting any of your real cash on the outcome. However, the winnings that you can possibly get from them are 100% real. Free spins are typically triggered by special symbols or the aforementioned scatter symbols.

Bonus Rounds

Fans of classic fruit machines are well aware of bonus rounds. When a slot machine offers such an option, players have the opportunity to double or even quadruple their winnings by guessing a card or a colour.

Expert Tips to Winning On Slots Online

There are more than a few ways to increase your chances of winnings at slots. Today we’ll take a look at the most popular options.

Find the Gaming Machine With the Highest Return

In one of his books, the very famous dice player Frank Scoblete describes meeting his gambling guru, the legend known as The Captain. At one of their first meetings, he gives him some good advice:

Don’t play games with a high house edge. They may offer higher payout percentages, but you will definitely lose more money in the long run.”

Slot players should follow the same advice. Each online slot machine offers a different return to the player (RTP). The higher this RTP number, the more you minimize your losses. Especially if you play often.

Watch Your Bankroll

You can’t win every time, so only set aside as much as you can afford. Determining the amount of money you can afford to gamble is one of the fundamentals of good money management.

One of the most important rules in online gambling is to focus on the right way of betting that will ensure the longest gaming sessions.

You must manage your bankroll the right way. Because if you lose your bankroll too soon, you have absolutely no chance of winning in the long term.

Place Max Stakes When it Pays Off

The size of your bet should always be based primarily on the size of your bankroll. The good thing is that most slot machines allow you to set your bet size.

Because of the negative expectation, playing for the bet size will only drain your bankroll faster. On the other hand, in some situations, it can be more profitable to bet more money.

This is especially the case when higher bets unlock additional game features or progressively increase your payline payout percentages.