How Unified Logistics Platform Will Be Helpful For The Logistic Sector?

The Union Budget 2022 presented a very positive picture for the growth of the Indian logistic sector. In the budget session, the Finance Minister talked about the Gati Shakti national master plan which aims to make things better for the logistic infrastructure of India and an amount of INR 20,000 was allocated for the same. It is believed that the Gati Shakti plan will not only drive economic growth but will also ensure that the development is sustainable. The Logistics sector of India is highly segmented but now with the interest of the government on its side, it is expected that it will see good growth.

After the announcement of Gati Shakti, it was soon announced that the Centre will be rolling out the Unified Logistics Interface Platform. This platform is expected to reduce the logistic costs of companies like Delhivery and in turn, make the goods of India competitive. The Unified Logistics Interface Platform will be created by integrating 24 logistics systems that will spread across six departments and ministries. Further, the platform will provide real-time data to fill the gap for the smooth movement of goods through various modes of transportation.

Unified Logistic Interface Platform will be assisting the just-in-time inventory by reducing the cost of logistics and time. In addition to that, it will also eliminate the requirement of dealing with tedious tasks. The USP of the Unified Logistics Interface Platform is its real-time data giving the capacity to its stakeholders. Real-time tracking is immensely important for any logistic company like GATI not for maintaining efficiency within the company but also for building the trust of the customers too by allowing them to track their shipment.

How Unified Logistics Interface Platform Works?

Unified Logistics Interface Platform will work along with the PM Gati Shakti programme. It will further integrate different ministries like civil aviation, railways, ports and shipping, road transport and highways and finance ministry and other departments too. Unified Logistics Interface Platform will be fetching information from these different government and departmental agencies. In addition to that, the Unified Logistics Interface Platform will also work as a single-window logistic platform for the entire nation for end-to-end visibility.

Who Can Use Unified Logistics Interface Platform?

Unified Logistics Interface Platform will be available to both private and government agencies. In addition to that, the Unified Logistics Interface Platform will be available for industry bodies, service providers, startups and enterprises. These stakeholders can use the Unified Logistics Interface Platform for exchanging information on a real-time basis. In addition to that, they will also be able to lay their hands on information like the availability of containers and vacancies at the post. Unified Logistics Interface Platform will also be integrated with e-locker services of the government to ensure faster clearances to the different stakeholders.

Unified Logistics Interface Platform will be an open but secure delivery platform which will be helpful in the accountability, scalability and security of the data exchange. Such information is especially helpful for the private agencies who can better decide the mode of transportation that they should use for sending their goods.

Also, the Unified Logistics Interface Platform will give rise to healthy competition because the players involved in the value chain will be competing with each other which will be helpful in bringing the cost down. This guarantees that the logistic cost will decrease by a hefty amount. Unified Logistics Interface Platform will work like a UPI for logistics. In the later development of the Unified Logistics Interface Platform, it is expected that the platform will also include a unified reference system and unified documentation system.

Till now, the Indian logistic sector was facing a huge amount of problems. Most of the costs of the logistic sector go into inventory and transportation costs that account for more than 90% of the total cost. The high cost involved in the logistic sector has drastically reduced its efficiency. In addition to that, the logistic sector is a highly segmented sector which decreases the competitiveness amongst the platform. With the rolling out of the Unified Logistics Interface Platform, the logistic sector will improve for the better. It is believed that with the Unified Logistics Interface Platform, the logistic sector of India will see growth in multiple folds, thanks to the transparency of the platform. The only key issue right now is that unified railways, road networks and waterways is a complicated process and it might take some time for the completion of the project.