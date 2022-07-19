How Worthy Farm Transforms Into Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival has generated nearly half a billion from ticket sales alone. The festival’s cancellation in 2020 was a terrible blow to its reserves and short-term profitability. Plans to celebrate its golden jubilee had to be shelved.

As the festival returns, it’s crucial to understand how much of a big deal Glastonbury Festival is for the global music festival landscape. In this article, we show how Worthy Farm transforms into Glastonbury Festival.

Planning

It’s one thing putting a music show together. And it’s another hosting over two hundred thousand people on a 900-acre festival site. Betway recently investigated the event’s evolution by talking to one of its longest-serving organisers.

One key theme resounding through the Betway interview with Croissant Neuf organiser Sally Howell was the extensive planning invested into the Glastonbury Festival. The planning process building up to the festival is unending, spanning through the entire year.

Glastonbury Festival is almost like an entire city running wild for about three days straight. The increasing level of planning is one of the key factors responsible for the festival’s evolution from Worthy farms to what it is now.

Stages

Glastonbury Festival has a highly diverse audience. Each segment has to leave each day feeling satisfied, whether it’s a long-bearded veteran ready to jam to acoustics or Gen Z’s hyped to see a larger-than-life pop star. The festival features over 100 stages, including the glowing pyramid stage inspired by the real-life pyramids in Egypt. Others include the John Peel, West Holts, Silver Hayes, Acoustic, Sacred spaces, etc.

Apart from music venues like the Pyramid stage, the festival also has stages built for specific purposes like the infamous Shangri-La, which serves people in politics and play, or Kidzfield, which caters to the entertainment needs of kids present at the festival.

These stages are hotspots for the festival’s evolving look. Sally Howell, who was behind the Croissant Neuf field at Glastonbury Festival for 36 years, reveals the amount of work that goes into preparing venues. Croissant Neuf shapes up to be like a Viage green set. The Block 9 stage, which is the naughty Nightlife area, also has a metallic head that demands nearly 100 tons of building materials.

Building these venues takes the better part of an entire year. And the extensiveness has carried the festival from its founding Worthy farm days to today. There’s always a new corner to discover regardless of the kind of audience you’re or what you originally came for.

Experiences

Glastonbury Festival promises a sea of experiences covering different entertainment forms, including live music, comedy, and poetry. The festival is the target of many movie houses, screening it at film-related venues like the Pilton Palais Cinema. These venues have seen the likes of Frozen, Pirates of the Caribbean, etc., and they release a lineup every year when the festival goes live.

Another worthwhile Glastonbury experience is the festival’s Free University which continually brings stellar personalities, the likes of NASA astronaut Mike Massimino sharing experiences from their space missions.

Generally, Glastonbury Festival has come a long way since 1970, when it was called Worthy Farm Pop Festival. The festival’s founders have stayed true to their vision but leveraged innovation and tech for unique experiences, keeping the festival on the wishlist of many.