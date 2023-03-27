HOWZAT! 16 Teams participate in CREDAI Premier League Cricket



Mangaluru: Confederation of Real Estate Developers Association of India (CREDAI), Mangalore Chapter organized a Premier League Cricket event for its members on March 25, 2023, at Perfect Pass Sports arena, Don Bosco Road, Falnir, Mangaluru. 16 teams participated in the daylong event exclusively meant for CREDAI Members & their staff. Mr Guru M Rao, from Ace Developer and Treasurer of CREDAI, had taken lead in organizing the League with his team. It was a funfair-filled day with good Jain food and snacks for all participants and visitors.

MLA Vedavyas Kamath, who inaugurated the League showed his prowess with some neat hits, encouraged teams and Congratulated CREDAI for getting all members as a close-knit family and moving forward in making Mangaluru a beautiful place to live in harmony and peace. He noted the remarkable contribution of CREDAI during COVID time and thereafter to the district administration. He appreciated the support of CREDAI members for making it possible for thousands of families to have their own nest to live with their families in peace and happiness.

CREDAI state Vice President D.B. Mehta (Chairman) Naveen Cardoza, (President), Pushparaj Jain, Prashanth Sanil (Secretary), Vinod Pinto (President-Elect) and other office bearers and members of CREDAI were present throughout the day to watch and encourage their teams. M/s Bhandary Builders won the inaugural Trophy, Runners up was bagged by Ace Developers and Third place went to Shree Nidhi Developers and all participating teams were honoured with mementoes and participation certificates.

CREDAI is now planning an excursion for its members and their families, and a get-together event for their employees and families as part of staff welfare. CREDAI has been making remarkable progress in its mission “ HOME FOR ALL” and is actively connected with Central and State Governments and local authorities in framing citizen-friendly rules and regulations for the construction Industry.

