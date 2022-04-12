HOWZAT! Father Muller Medical College Hospital Champions of IMA-DK Cricket 2022

Mangaluru: April 10 brought even more joy to the Father Muller Medical College Hospital ( FMMCH) in the scintillating and nail biting finish of the Indian Medical Association Dakshina Kannada Branch Cricket Championship 2022.

The Cricket tournament namely the IMA Mangaluru Dr MV shetty Chowdiah Memorial Cricket Tournament held on 10 April at Padua grounds, FMMCH emerged as champions for the year 2022. They beat KMC Mangaluru to win the finals. The event was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada Dr K V Rajendra and MLA Mangaluru South Vedavyas Kamath was present for the valedictory function.

The team captained by Dr Sharaschandra (department of Radiation oncology) worked with mechanical precision to overcome its opponent’s grooves. Well all’s well that ends well, triumphant team FMMC grabbed the win and thus declared champions 2022.

Total of 6 teams participated in the tournament. Dr Vinay PG (department of ophthalmology) was judged best batsmen. Dr Tanush shetty (department of Forensic medicine) was judged best bowler. Dr Nandakishore B (department of Urology) was judged best wicket keeper of the entire tournament. Senior staffs like Dr Habib Khan (Pediatrics) Dr Nagesh ( Forensic medicine) and Dr Ganesh (Surgical Gastroenterologist) played a crucial role in the team’s performance.

Congratulations to the team poured out from the management, faculty, staff and students.