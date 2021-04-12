Howzat! It’s a Sixer from CP! Traffic Police Enjoy Sunday at ‘Sanchara Suraksha Trophy 2021’….

Spread the love



















Howzat! It’s a Sixer from the Commissioner of Police! Traffic Police Enjoy Sunday at ‘Sanchara Suraksha Trophy 2021’ Cricket Tournament played at Padua Ground, Mangaluru on Sunday 11 April 2021 at 8 am, and came to an action-packed conclusion at 6 pm .



Mangaluru: As the 2021 Indian Premier League, also known as IPL 14, the fourteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) kicked off on 9 April and will go on till 30 May 2021 across six different venues in India, and locally here in Mangaluru, a cricket match between the Traffic Police kicked off at the Padua Grounds on Sunday, 11 April 2021 at 8 am, where six teams, exclusive of Traffic Police who fought the battle to win the ‘Sanchara Suraksha Trophy 2021’, including fabulous cash prizes. Following the one-month long ‘Fitness Workshop, which just concluded recently under the leadership of young, dynamic , energetic and fun-loving Police Commissioner of Mangaluru N Shashi Kumar, this Cricket match was yet another way to keep the traffic police personnel fit and active, and they all liked it, to take a break from the hectic job ob being in the traffic chaos, noise and pollution.

Mangaluru City is sure crazy about sport, especially when it comes to cricket. So when Mangaluru Traffic Cops took to the pitch to play a friendly match with their colleagues from the four Traffic police departments, North, South, East and West, they were wildly cheered on by the spectators. Interacting with the players, prior to the game kick off Police Commissioner N Sahshi Kumar said, “The purpose of organizing such events is to nourish the sports talent and development of sportsmanship among police. My aim is to promote sports activities and exercise programmes , so that you have an immense potential to excel in this field. Looking at all the energy and excitement that you all are showing, you surely do have a chance to enter in the National and international cricket (laughs).

The match played between the six teams witnessed a splendid display of the true spirit of sportsmanship from all the teams as North Panthers emerged as the winner, and West Warriors as Runner-Up. The Six teams of the four Traffic Police Departments that took part in the match were- West Warriors, West Panthers, North Panthers, Kadri Challengers, Kadri Hills, and Naguri Cops. The man behind the initiative of this friendly Cricket match was Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) M A Nataraj, who has taken a keen interest in organizing the cricket since two months, along with assistance from Police Inspectors- Gopalkrishna Bhat (Traffic East), Jayananda ( Traffic West), Mohan Kottary (Traffic North) and Gurudath Kamath ( Traffic South). Kudos to the entire team for a well-organized cricket game under covid-19 guidelines.

This Cricket Tournament was played under these rules- First Two Over Power Play: First power play only two players outside the ring, and in Second Power Play only 3 players outside the ring. Other than power play overs, maximum three 3 players outside the ring. Any one bowler can bowl two overs; Match is limited for five overs (over arm bowling) and the Umpire decision is final. In case of any issue, only the captain can speak and enter the ground . If any other player of that team enters the ground or gets into an argument about the decision, then two runs will be deducted from the total score.

If any team reports after the call for a toss, will be resulted in walk-over. Winner ‘s will get two points, the loser’s will get zero points, if the match is tied, both the teams will share 1-1 points each. If the three teams in a pool get the equal points, one team will be elected to semi-final through lottery, and the other two teams play 2 over match, and the winner will be advanced into semi-final. No LBW out and Byes and Leg Byes are allowed. Unusual bowling a-(throwing, chuck) is considered as ‘No Ball/bowl’; Beamer and Over Step bowling considered as no ball/bowl followed by Free Hit.

The BEST part of the match was Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar playing in all the six teams, and there was TOO MUCH partiality shown towards him that three time when he was bowled and Caught, the umpire considered them as No Ball, and thus giving him bonus play time- but it was all for fun, no seriousness. Hitting a couple of sixes and fours, the CP enthralled the police personnel with his love for the game and his overwhelmed excitement. The match which started at 8 am with all the formalities, came to an action-packed conclusion at 6 pm with a prize distribution ceremony.

The umpires for the tournament were Naushad Hussain and Sali Hassan, both National and International cricketers; scorer was Ziyan, while the commentator who kept the players and spectators with his witty punchlines was Prashanth Shetty from Kadri East Traffic Police. Post the match, the team members indulged in some on-field revelry, cheering for the winning team and lifting the officials. This tournament had been a wonderful experience, where the police got to interact with their colleagues from four different traffic police stations on a sports field. So if you were all wondering where a bunch of regular traffic cops were missing at their usual spots/junction in the City on Sunday, now you know where they were all at!



