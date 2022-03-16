Hrishikesh joins the sets of Prabhu Deva’s ‘Rekla’



Chennai: Actor Hrishikesh, who is the brother-in-law of actor Dhanush, on Tuesday joined the sets of director Anbu’s upcoming action entertainer ‘Rekla’, featuring Prabhu Deva.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, actor Hrishikesh said, “Onto the next !! Joined the sets of ‘Rekla’. Mighty thrilled to be sharing screen space with Prabhu Deva master! GAME ON !”

Director Anbu, for his part tweeted, “Welcome brother”.

Rekla, which is produced by S Ambeth Kumar of Olympia Movies, is Prabhu Deva’s 58th film.

The film, which will have music by Ghibran, has Vani Bhojan playing the female lead.

Apart from Prabhu Deva, Vani Bhojan and Hrishikesh, the film will also feature a host of actors including Robo Shankar.