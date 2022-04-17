Hubballi violence: 40 arrested, 12 policemen hurt



Hubballi, (Karnataka): As many as 40 persons have been arrested in connection with a violent incident that erupted following an objectionable post that went viral on social media.

Hubballi-Dharward Police Commissioner Labhu Ram on Sunday confirmed the arrests and stated that 12 policemen are injured in the violence.

“The police have taken control of the situation. Six cases have been registered in connection with violence, damage to public property and incidents of stone pelting,” he said.

Separate case had been registered regarding provocative post and one persons has been secured in connection with the incident, he said.

The police officers are working on identifying brains behind the incident. Adequate staff from the Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) have been deputed to monitor the situation in the city, he explained.

Violence broke out in the midnight on Saturday after an objectionable photo was made viral on social media in Hubballi. Hundreds of people belonging to minority community came onto streets and indulged in violence. Soon, the incident took a communal turn and two groups indulged in stone pelting.

Police and public property had been damaged. Hubballi, known as “Chota Mumbai” is a commercial hub of north Karnataka region. The city made headlines in connection with hoisting of national flag on the premises of the Edgah Maidan.

BJP had made it a national issue and organised massive protests then. The city also witnessed large-scale violence. The issue was sorted out with the hoisting of the national flag.