Huge delegation of DK- Aam Aadmi Party Attending Farmer’s Convention in Bluru on 23 April

Huge delegation of DK- Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Attending Farmer’s Convention in Bengaluru on 23 April- Newly elected District AAP President Santosh Kamath to lead the delegation

Mangaluru: A huge delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Dakshina Kannada unit is attending the farmer’s convention being organized by farmer leader Kodihalli Chandrashekhar in Bangalore on 21st April 2022. Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will be the chief guest for the event.

The delegation from DK will be led by the party’s newly elected District President Santhosh Kamath and DK-Udupi observer Ashok Adamale along with prominent AAP functionaries Jayaprakash Rao and Dilip Lobo. Addressing the media, Santhosh Kamath said, “After a long lull, we are making a determined effort to revive the Aam Aadmi Party in Dakshina Kannada. We are getting tremendous support from the people of Dakshina Kannada and various organizations have assured support. People are not happy with the present system of governance as there is a lot of corruption and mismanagement. People are looking for a change. Aam Aadmi Party’s spectacular success in providing visionary governance in Delhi and our recent electoral success in Punjab have made the people realize that AAP is their best choice for a better future.”

He also informed that progressive citizens who wish to bring change in society can join AAP-DK by sending a Whatsapp message to +91 98440 83710 or +91 96119 68888.