Huge fire at Tehran Grand Bazaar burns down 30 stores



Tehran: About 30 stores were gutted completely in a huge fire that erupted in a mall located in the Tehran Grand Bazaar.

No casualties have been reported yet, according to the semi-official Iranian Students’ News Agency.

Tehran Fire Department Spokesman Jalal Maleki said the blaze was reported at 7.38 on Saturday in Tehran Grand Bazaar, reports Xinhua news agency.

Firefighters from six stations were sent to the scene of the incident, arriving there in three minutes.

He added the fire has so far destroyed 30 stores, damaged many walls in the building and shattered glasses.

Maleki said major part of the flames has been quenched.

The mall is located in Hajeb Al-Dowleh historical market, which is one of the oldest arcades in Tehran Grand Bazaar.