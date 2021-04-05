Spread the love



















Huge Fire at Waste Recycling Unit at Pachchanady Incurs Loss in Shed & Machinery Damages

Mangaluru : As reported last night on our website, the fire erupted at the dump yard but the fire started at a Waste recycling unit located opposite to the dump yard. The huge fire that started at around 8.30 pm , was put out by over a dozen fire engines from Mangaluru and Panambur/NMPT/MRPL during the wee hours of 3 am. The total loss is expected to run in lakhs, since the major part of the shed was engulfed in fire and gutted. Short circuit is suspected to be the reason for the fire, while a few others say the fire might have been intentionally started by miscreants. This morning at 7 am, Yours Truly of Team Mangalorean rode to the site along with former MCC Mayor Bhasker K, and it was a terrible scene out there at the recycling unit.

OMG looks like a Volcano! Huge Fire Erupts at Pachanady Dumpyard

Images of the fire as seen on Sunday Night at 8.30 pm

Last night blazing Fire and thick smoke were noticed in and around the Pachchanady dumping yard and could be seen a couple of Kms away. The fire spread fast since a large amount of waste caught fire, and a bunch of machinery used in the recycling process were gutted , resulting in huge losses in lakhs. The unit is operated by a private firm “Nature Friendly” an outsourced agency which is recycling dry waste for Mangaluru City Corporation. Neighbours in the area had to close their windows and doors due to the billowing smoke and nasty smell. Last year there was a huge fire at the dump yard, and the residents had to face the same situation.

Fire personnel who had quickly rushed to the spot made sure the fire didn’t spread to any residential locality nearby. In addition to the fire tenders of the Department of Fire and Emergency Services and the New Mangalore Port Trust, fire tenders were also summoned from MRPL. Due to the breeze the fire crew had a tough time battling the heavy fire, but they managed to douse it as soon as possible, with due care and precautions.

Deputy commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar , MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty, environmental engineer and other mCC engineers had visited the spot. Further investigation will be done on Monday to find out the exact cause of the blaze. Luckily no one was injured since the fire started at 8.30 pm, if the fire had started later in the night it could have harmed or killed a few workers who slept inside the shed.