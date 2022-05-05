Huge Flex Hoarding that Collapsed Once has Collapsed Again-Luckily No Damages or Injuries

Mangaluru: First of all putting up a Huge Hoarding/Banner without prior permission from the concerned authorities at Mangaluru City Corporation is illegal and an offence. Secondly, when our Netas and MCC officials are advising people not to use FLEX Banners/Hoardings, however, ignoring such rules and going ahead in erecting a huge banner with no proper planning and safety standards is yet another VIOLATION. Oh well, but Netas and VIP’s are the guests for the programme, “Woh Chalta Hai”, and you are allowed to break the rules.

It should be noted that a huge Hoarding which was erected right in front of the Clock Tower in the Town Hall premises, with no proper safety procedures, came crashing down due to high winds and damaged three cars parked nearby on 26 April 2022. The hoarding/Banner was that of the Senior National Powerlifting championships which was to be held at the Town Hall, Mangaluru from 27 to 30 April 2022. The incident of hoarding crash happened around 2 pm, and the personnel from the Pandeshwar fire brigade rushed to the spot and removed the cars from under the banner. The cars resulted in dents and scratches due to the fall.

IMAGES OF HOARDING THAT CRASHED ON 26 APRIL 2022….

The incident had resulted in traffic disruption for a while, but luckily no one was below the hoarding when it collapsed. Within a few hours, the hoarding was shifted to a different location and that was the earlier story. Now that the event got over on 30 April, the hoarding was not removed until it came crashing down once again a couple of days ago when the City had a treacherous spell of heavy thunderstorms, and since the incident happened late at night there was no damage to any vehicles nor human beings. Surprisingly, unlike the first time when the crash took place, the contractors were quick enough to be at the spot and shift the hoarding needed for the event- but now that the event is over, the hoarding which collapsed a few days ago has been left unattended. How Nice!

IMAGES OF HOARDING THAT CRASHED A COUPLE OF DAYS AGO…

However, from daytime until late in the evening a large number of labourers are working in that area on the Underpass project near the Town Hall. Mallik Dev, a worker from Bihar speaking to Team Mangalorean said, “It’s our luck that we escaped from that terrible crash. Since we assumed that it would rain that night, we slept inside, if not we usually sleep in the space right beneath the recently erected hoarding. Around 10 pm or so we heard a loud noise, and when I looked outside, the hoarding/banner had crashed. Thought to myself, that I and my helpers would be injured seriously or dead. It is very careless of the people to put a huge hoarding with no proper support, resulting in such accidents that could kill people”.

Well said by Mallik, but our concerned officials don’t understand when they allow people to erect hoardings or banners with no licence or precautions followed. Looks like if the power of influential people is used, anything could be done in this Smart City, with no concern for the safety of the people. Bah humbug!