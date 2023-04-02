Huge Forest Fire Breaks out Near Bantakal Engineering College

Udupi: A huge forest fire broke out near the Bantakal Engineering College after a spark from the Power transformer ignited the dry grass on Sunday, April 2.

The fire broke out near the Bantakal Engineering college and spread to the surrounding forest area. Locals contacted the fire station. The Firefighters from Udupi rushed to the spot to battle the flames. The Fire brigade of Adani power project Padubidri also joined the effort to extinguish the fire.

The huge fire resulted in major losses for the forest area. No injuries were reported.

