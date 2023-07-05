Huge Hoarding Collapses at Bikkarnakatta, Vehicles Damaged

Mangaluru: A large hoarding erected on a commercial building collapsed on parked vehicles at Bikkarnakatta here on July 5.

According to sources, during the heavy wind and rains in the morning, the large hoarding erected on a commercial building collapsed on the parked two-wheelers. Most of the two-wheeler riders had parked their two-wheelers and gone to the hotel to have tea/breakfast. Many of the two-wheelers and nearby shops were damaged. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.

The Mangaluru East police are investigating.

