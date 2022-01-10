Huge Loss in Lakhs due to Short Circuit Fire at LG shop in Bendorewell

Mangaluru: Home Appliances, TVs, Electronic items among other gadgets were totally destroyed due to a short circuit fire that started around 8 am on Monday 10 January at LG Appliances shop located in Hotel Maya buillding near Bendorewell in the city.

The front desk staff of Hotel Maya who saw the smoke called the fire station at 8.15 am and the fire brigade personnel from Pandeshwar fire station arrived quickly by 8.30 am and doused the fire.

It is expected the loss could be in lakhs. The shop opens daily at 10 am and the owner based in Udupi arrived at the shop after being informed.

Fire officers are investigating the exact cause of the fire.