Huge Pile of Garbage near Demolished Central Market Pose Risk of Dengue/Malaria- and 90% of the garbage is from the illegal street vendors, who have totally abused the Swachata of Mangaluru. While our officials from the Government Department of Health, Mangaluru city Corporation are only talking about the prevention of Dengue/Malaria sitting in the comfort of their Air-Conditioned Offices, but have not toured the City and seen the FILTH at every nook and corner, especially the old Central Market area.



Mangaluru: This morning while taking a ride near the demolished Central Market, I was surprised to see a huge pile of GARBAGE/FILTH, emanating a bad smell, which could spread various kinds of diseases from Dengue, Malaria, Typhoid etc. Whom should we blame for this pile of garbage allowed to pile up for a day or two or even more? Should we blame the District Administration or the Mangaluru City Corporation Officials for turning a blind eye to this issue? Should we blame the MCC Health Officer or MCC Environmental Engineer for not taking quick action”? Should we blame Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (AWHCL) for allowing the garbage to pile up, giving a bad image to the City? Should we blame the ignorant citizens of Mangaluru and outsiders for creating such a mess?

Probably, the answer would be BLAME ALL OF THEM! Blame the concerned authorities for not taking strict action against the people who litter, or blame them for their negligence in addressing the garbage issue for years. Even spending BIG money and installing CCTV cameras at some prominent spots, has not stopped people from throwing garbage, especially on the stretch of road from Nandigudda Circle to Marnamikatta Circle. We need to applaud the good work done by Ramakrishna Mission for nearly five years in trying their best to keep Mangaluru Swachh- after Ramakrishna Mission ceased their Swachh Campaign, fed up with peoples’ ignorance when it comes to Swachtha, now once again our City which was judged as one of the Cleanest City in India, is getting Ugly with heaps of waste at every nook and corner.

If you happen to be in the area of the demolished Central Market, you will see a mound of garbage, and half of this filth is from the illegal street vendors, who throw their rotten vegetables and fruits (see photos). While the MCC chased away the traders from Central Market, and now allowing a bunch of street vendors to run their business has messed up the entire vicinity of the Market Road/Central Market area. Why even allow these street vendors who abuse Swachata and don’t give a damn for cleanliness.

We can’t put the FULL BLAME on Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd (AWHCL) because they are hauling more and more garbage than when they took up the contract- and the blame should be put on MCC for allowing street vendors from out of town and do their business and leave back tonnes of garbage, and so also is the case of our local street vendors, especially those selling tender coconuts. MCC is paying AWHCL by the weight of the garbage, and large amounts of tender coconut shells transported will cost a big fortune- even though MCC still owes AWHCL nearly Rs 50-Rs 60 crores.

This Mini Van going around the City to prevent the spread of Dengue is nothing but a JOKE?

As humans, we all know that Cleanliness is very important whether it is our home, workplace, or public places. It is one of the very basic needs of a civilized lifestyle. Mahatma Gandhi, the father of our nation gave the mantra “Cleanliness is Godliness” and our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the “Swachh Bharat Mission” inspired by Mahatma Gandhi on 2 October 2014-the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, paying a tribute to Mahatma Gandhi. Cleanliness and Hygiene are not only for our personal belongings or our own homes, we need to make sure to keep our surroundings clean wherever we go. Then, why are our people so ignorant when it comes to cleanliness, that they abuse it and litter our beautiful City.

I do support our government which is doing every bit to make sure that our country becomes cleaner and more hygienic with every passing day, and as responsible citizens, it is our duty to make sure that we do our bit to help with this noble mission. The cleanliness of our surroundings is our responsibility, not only when it comes to our houses but also when it comes to public places like parks, tourist attractions, and public toilets. The cleanliness in public places not only improves the standard of living of our countrymen but it also gives a very positive image about India to the tourists that visit us from foreign countries.

There are cleanliness drives being organized on beaches, tourist attractions and other places, however, it lasts only for a day or two, and garbage is seen piled up again. More and more places are being cleaned up by the common people even without little or no support from the government. We have our government to thank for this revolutionary change in mindset and for the betterment of the country.

But sadly, there are a still lot of people who are STUPID and IGNORANT who destroy all the efforts put in by the dedicated and concerned people caring for Clean India/Clean Mangaluru. So what would be the solution to stop littering from such nasty and dirty people? Huge penalties for littering and tough punishment, I think that will be the right move and action from the Govt; District Administration and MCC. WILL THEY DO IT, is a million-dollar question?