Huge Protest in Udupi Condemns Manipur Voilence

Udupi: Samana Mansakara Vedike along with other organizations staged a protest in Udupi on August 2, to condemn the Manipur violence.

More than 5000 people participated in the protest to stand in solidarity with the people of Manipur who are facing extreme hardships due to the ongoing violence.

The protest march began at the Mother of Sorrows Church, Udupi and passed through the Triveni Circle, Service Bus-stand, KM Marg, Diana Circle, Court Road, Town Police station and culminated at the Christian PU College Ground, Udupi.

Thinker Shiva Sundar addressed the gathering and said that the government machinery has completely failed to control the Manipur ethnic conflict, which is lingering for nearly three months. The silence of the Prime Minister shows his brazen indifference to the violence in Manipur. It is not a coincidence that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has remained silent on the ongoing rapes and atrocities on women in Manipur for 90 days. The prime minister is directly involved in the violence by keeping silent. What started in Gujarat is now peaking in Manipur also, he said.

He said that the demand of Meiteis is not justifiable. Kukis and Nagas are the deprived sections while Meiteis are power wielding people. In this situation the Manipur government should treat all equally and should not target Kukis on the guise that they engaged in opium and poppy cultivation. Now Kukis are being divested of their right to live.

Meiteis and Kukis have fought against the British together, but now they are divided. The violence erupted after Meiteis demanded ST tag. If provided it will enable them to own land hills dominated by Kukis. Properties of Kukis are now being targetted in the violence.

Women Activist Janet Barboza addressed the gathering and said that Prime Minister Modi is talking about Man Ki Baat but he has failed to hear the Dil Ki Baat of the women of Manipur. When I watched the video of naked women being paraded, I was in a state of shock. What slogan will the Prime Minister announce now? This incident has made the government naked. The end of the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padavo’ may be ‘Beti Jalao’. Prime Minister Modi has lost all morality to shout the slogan Bharath Matha Ki Jai because he has failed to protect the innocent women of Manipur, she said.

Udupi Catholic Diocese Bishop Rev Dr Gerald Isaac Lobo, Vicar General Mosgr Ferdinand Gonsalves, Chancellor Rev Dr Roshan D’Souza, PRO Fr Denis D’Sa, Syrian Catholic Priests Fr David Crasta, Fr Noel Lewis, Leaders Yaseen Malpe, Ronald D Almeida, Prashanth Jattanna, Sundara Master, Prof Paniraj, Veronica Cornelio, Vinay Kumar Sorake, Ramesh Kanchan, Roshani Oliver, Dr Sunitha Shetty and others were present.

Pics By Praveen Corea, Sany Digitals Udupi

