Huge Tree Uprooted During Heavy Rains Damaging Vehicles in Udupi

Udupi: A huge tree was uprooted at the Brahmagiri Circle during the heavy rains that lashed the district on Saturday afternoon, damaging a car and a motorbike. The motorbike rider and the car driver luckily escaped with minor injuries.

The tree was uprooted while the two vehicles were moving towards Brahmagiri from Ambalapadi. Both vehicles were damaged in the incident.

Fire and Rescue personnel along with the MESCOM staff reached the spot immediately. They removed the tree and restored the power supply to the area.

Udupi CMC Opposition leader Ramesh Kanchan requested the CMC to trim the tree branches immediately to avoid further mishaps.