Huge tree Uproots, Chilimbi area completely blocked

Mangaluru: The main road from Ladyhill Narayana Guru Circle to Urva Stores, is completely blocked off following the fall of a huge banyan tree across the road.

The tree, situated near the Ladyhill bus stop outside Urwa School Complex, succumbed to torrential rains and is believed to have got uprooted at about 9:00 p.m. Police and fire brigade personnel are on the scene, trying to cut the tree with wood cutters.

As of yet, no loss of life or property has been reported. The tree is said to have fallen slowly, thereby avoiding any casualties. No vehicular movement is possible on the road and traffic is being diverted. The road clearing work is made difficult due to the rain.

