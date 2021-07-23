Spread the love



















HUMANITARIAN OPS BY COAST GUARD KARNATAKA – ‘NATURAL CALAMITY’!

Mangaluru: Rainfall in Karnataka and its adjoining areas triggered water logging in several areas in Uttara Kannada District. All ICG units were kept on standby for rescue and providing relief to marooned/stranded people. IMD has issued an orange alert for coastal and southern Karnataka for July 22 and 23 and the north interior Karnataka has been placed under the yellow watch. Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and rescue operations each TEAM consisting of 7 – 9, ICG personnel were formed and deployed in the flood affected districts of Kadra Area , Unglijoog Island, Kharegoog Island.

The rescue operations were conducted by the DRTs using 02 rubberized inflatable boats (Gemini), life jackets, and lifebuoys. In this early morning operation 23 stranded personnel were rescued. relentlessly engaged for the relief operation. Relentless efforts are underway by ICG personnel for further rescue and relief operations.

The ICG in Karnataka conducted a day-long rescue operation in the flood-hit Uttara Kannada District rescued a total of 90 precious lives of local populace from Khargejoog village by Rescue Team 1 and the rescue Team 2 rescued 10 lives from Bodojoog island for assisting the State administration and undertaking disaster relief operations. Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) and rescue operations were pressed into service at short notice. The ICG is in constant touch with the civil administration of the affected states.

ICG Forces teams are aware of the need to keep the road and rail links open to ensure uninterrupted supply of life saving oxygen & drugs required for treatment at COVID-19 hospitals. The ICG Force remain ready to mitigate the impact of the incessant heavy rains , save lives and provide succour to the fellow citizens.

Total lives rescued = 155: Mission completed and accomplished

