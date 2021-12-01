Humanitarians deliver winterisation aid in Afghanistan: UN



United Nations (New York): The UN and its partners are distributing winter clothing, emergency shelter, heating, fuel and rent support for tens of thousands of people in Afghanistan, UN humanitarians have said.

“Previous-year trends indicate that in November, cases of hypothermia, acute respiratory infections and death, directly and indirectly associated with cold start to increase,” the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) added on Tuesday.

The world organisation and partners reported that 23,800 people received winterisation assistance across 32 of Afghanistan’s 34 provinces between September 1 and November 15, the office said. The recipients got heating/fuel assistance and winter clothing through cash modalities and in-kind blanket distributions as some temperatures plunged below freezing.

By Monday, the UN completed distributing winterisation assistance to 32,200 people in Kunar, Nangarhar and Nuristan provinces, OCHA said. In addition, humanitarian partners are responding with aid, Xinhua news agency reported.

The world body began distributing winterisation cash assistance on Monday in Jawzjan province to cover 1,750 people, the UN office added. The program focuses on internally displaced and drought-affected people, returnees, vulnerable host communities, female- and child-headed households, the elderly and people with disabilities.

The 2021 Afghanistan Flash Appeal has reached 112 per cent or $677 million. The different Humanitarian Response Plan is 84 per cent funded at $729 million.

“Humanitarians are grateful for the generous contribution by the donor community,” the office said.

Some financial commitments have not been translated into actions on the ground due to financial system challenges amid Afghanistan’s cash and liquidity crisis.