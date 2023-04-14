Humans Require Humanism for Solidarity in Society – Santhosh Hegde During Inter-faith Iftar Get-together at KSHEMA

Mangaluru: To bring all the communities together, an Iftar Get-together was organized under the able leadership of Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi, Chancellor of Yenepoya University, Dr Peter Paul Saldanha the Bishop of Mangalore Diocese and Chancellor of Nitte University Dr N Vinaya Hegde at the Nitte Grounds, KSHEMA Campus, Derlakatte here on April 14.

Addressing the gathering Bishop Dr Peter Paul Saldanha said, “I am happy to be here this evening to say a few words regarding the significance of this breaking of the fast with the Iftar Get-together. Fasting of one kind or the other is prescribed in almost all the religions of the world. It symbolizes self-sacrifice, devotion, discipline, patience, self-control, generosity and purification. Fasting has a soothing and purifying effect on the body, mind and spirit. Strenuous efforts are done during this month of Ramadan especially to work for peace and these sacrifices are offered for the same cause. The fasts in continuation, along with an extraordinary emphasis on spiritual enlightenment through the recitation of the Quran, have rectifying and purifying impact on the whole personality. Above all, fasting helps in strengthening moral and spiritual character”.

Bishop Saldanha further said, “When a servant of God bows before his Lord and does so, not just as a matter of form but in the spirit of true humility, the effect of it does not remain confined to himself but extends to his everyday existence. Fasting also brings Charity or Zakath which is another name for love. What you save by fasting you share with the needy. Thus through fasting, you come closer to God, closer to others and closer to yourself. I believe every time we fast, we grow in this threefold relationship. Today when time is considered more precious than money, we have decided to come together in this place to celebrate communal harmony and to wish one another good health and well-being. I am sure we all shall get energized by the company of one another. This get-together itself is a sign of love, charity and zakat because we desired to be with one another”.

Bishop also said, “Muslim brethren have learnt four virtues; generosity, tolerance, perseverance and cultivating pure concentration. These virtues empower the one who fasts with a humane heart towards everyone. We need to learn from Mahatma Gandhi the power of beliefs which shaped inner strength, he fasted on several occasions and he became stronger. Mahatma Gandhi said, “Your beliefs become your thoughts, your thoughts become your words; your words become your actions; your actions become your habits; your habits become your values and your values become your destiny”. When we become open to every person, then we truly become human persons. We become persons in the measure we can relate to others with love. Less love means less relationship and less relationship means less humane and thus becoming a lesser person. Let this fast, we undertake to make us more and more humane persons. I wish you all Happy Iftar”.

Former Judge, Supreme Court of India and former Solicitor General of India Justice N Santhosh Hegde speaking on the occasion said, “Bishop Dr Saldanha nicely explained about the virtues beautifully. Today people of all beliefs have come together to have a common faith in society. That is why I call this meeting a meaningful occasion. This Iftar meeting, not only this particular one but the one that happens throughout the Ramadan month, conveys the message of friendship, where you break the fast and join them irrespective of your belief and participate with great happiness which is necessary in today’s society. We have so many conflicts in various areas including our religious beliefs. Such functions convey a message of friendship and also a medicine for friction in society”.

Justice Hegde further said, “One of the most important facts is to have peace and solidarity in society. I always ask the students to have two social values, they are contentment in life and humanism. I think humans require humanism for solidarity in society. if you are not a human being then there is no solidarity in the society. If there is no solidarity in the society there is no peace in the society. If there is no peace, life will never be happy. If you have humanism all your conflicts in society will be solved without friction. This is a wonderful occasion and an occasion like this during Ramadan will bring solidarity in the society. I wish everybody present here Eid Mubarak and Happy Iftar”.

Moulana Abdul Aziz Darimi briefed about the sanctity of Iftar. Chancellor of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University) Dr Yenepoya Abdulla Kunhi and Chancellor of Nitte (Deemed to be University) Dr N Vinaya Hegde also spoke on the occasion.

Dr Shantharam Shetty, Dr Mohan Alva, former MLC Ivan D’Souza, MLC Harish Kumar, Srinath Hebbar, Proprietor at Land Trades Builders & Developers Srinath Hebbar, Proprietor of Rohan Corporation Rohan Monteiro, Dr Habib Rehman, Dr Iftikar Ali and others were also present.

