Spread the love



















Hundi collection at M M Hills touches Rs 2.21 cr in one month

Mysuru (UNI): The money collection through Hundi offering by devotees at famous Male Mahadeshwara Hill temple has touched Rs 2.21 crore in the last one month.

According to temple authorities, offerings were shifted to the commercial complex at the KSRTC bus stand, where the counting was held. In all, the collection was Rs 2,21,59,810 in cash.

Besides, 80 gm gold and two kg silver was also received. The collection was Rs 29 lakh more than the previous month, according to the officials.

Male Mahadeshwara Temple Authority Secretary Jayavibhavaswamy, Joint Secretary Basavarajappa, State Bank of India, Branch Manager were present during counting. The Hundies were opened in the presence of seer Shanta Mallikarjuna Swami of Salur Mutt.

A Mysuru report said the number of devotees visiting the Sri Chamundeshwari Temple atop the Chamundi Hill is gradually increasing and this has been reflected in the hundi collection.

The collection has crossed the Rs 1 crore mark twice in three months — November, December 2020 and January 2021. The Temple had faced a dip in the revenue due to Lockdown and the restrictions on devotees due to Covid-19 pandemic.Now slowly the number of devotees has increased.

Rs 1,33,25,302 has been collected in the form of cash along with 253 grams of gold and 810 grams silver. Eight foreign currencies too have been collected from the hundis.

It may be recalled here that when the Temple offerings were accounted for on Nov. 9 last year for the first time after lockdown ended and after all religious places were thrown open to the public, the Temple authorities recorded an income of Rs 77,57,627.

From Nov 9, 2020 to Dec 16, 2020, Rs. 1,14,18,628 had been collected and thus the Temple earning crossed the Rs 1 crore mark twice in over three months. Remarkably, the period between Nov 9 and Dec 17 was marked by KSRTC bus strike and limited train services. Despite this, the revenue touched Rs 1 crore mark and this only proves that Chamundeshwari Temple is one of the most revered temples.



