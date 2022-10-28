Hundreds of Fishermen and People participate in ‘Koti Kanta Gaayana’ onboard boats in Malpe

Udupi: The Koti Kanta Gaayana, a programme organised by the Kannada and Culture Department to facilitate mass singing of six classic Kannada songs including the state anthem on October 28, has evoked a good response in Udupi District.

The District administration along with the Kannada and Culture Department, DK and Udupi district Fish Federation organized the event in the middle of the Arabian sea at Malpe in a unique way.

A large number of fishermen and people onboard boats in Malpe along with the students of Govt College Ajjarkad, Udupi sang six Kannada songs State Anthem Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujaathe by Kuvempu, Udayavagali Namma Cheluva Kannada Naadu of Huyilagola Narayan Rao, Vishwa Vinuthana Vidya Chetana of Chennaveera Kanavi, Baarisu Kannada Dindimava of Kuvempu and Hachhevu Kannadada Deepa of D S Karki.

More than 150 Fishing Boats were taken out in the middle of the sea along with the main singer’s boat.

Deputy Commissioner M Kurma Rao, Fish Federation Chairman Yashpal Suvarna, Kannada Culture department director Poornima, and Fishermen community leaders joined the mass singing programme.

The mass singing was also held at the Ajjarkadu Ground, Manipal Greens, Industrial area, Beedinagudde Ground, St Mary’s Island, Udupi District Court, St Lawrence Basilica Attur Karkala, Chathurmukha Basadi, Gommata Betta, Anekere Basadi, Varanga Basadi, Kaup Junior College Ground, Bantakal College Ground, Kundapur Junior College Ground, Byndoor Gandhi Maidan and other places.

By waving Kannada flags and wearing shawls, the fishermen, activists, students, teachers, politicians, bus drivers and conductors, government employees sang Kannada songs at different locations in the district.

