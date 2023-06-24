Hundreds of people protest at Jantar Mantar for peace in Manipur

New Delhi: A conglomerate of 40 organisations on Saturday held a peaceful protest at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar, demanding restoration of peace in violence-hit Manipur.

The speakers from each of these civil society groups conveyed their heartfelt condolences and sorrow over the ethnic violence that has so far killed 120 people, injured over 400 others and displaced some 50,650 men, women and children since it first broke out on May 3.

The groups also expressed their anguish over hundreds of churches being burnt down in parts of the state.

“There has been an absolute breakdown of law and order in our state where armed mobs rule the day. The properties built and developed over many decades by the people of Manipur have been burnt down to ashes in a matter of hours. However, sadly, the local authorities have proved ineffective in diffusing the situation, and the victims continue to be displaced. The state government deplorably failed in its duty to protect the life and property of the people of Manipur,” the groups said in a joint statement.

Currently, more than 1,000 individuals, including women and children, have sought refuge in relief camps in the neighbouring regions of Assam and Mizoram.

It is crucial to emphasise that those seeking shelter in relief facilities are enduring extremely challenging circumstances, lacking essential provisions like food, clothing, and clean water.

“Though we appreciate the initiatives undertaken by the Home Ministry for appointing a three-member Judicial Commission offering compensation to the families of the deceased, but the organisers of the protest at Jantar Mantar felt that the current rehabilitation package falls short in adequately addressing the needs of individuals who have suffered physical violence, the loss of their homes, livestock, and in some instances, their entire means of livelihood,” said Meenkashi Singh from Unity in compassion organisation.

“Furthermore, the displacement of children from schools has also exacerbated the situation,” said another protester.

