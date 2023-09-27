Hundreds of Youth participate in the WALKATHON to bring Awareness on Drug Abuse

Mangaluru: The educational hub of Mangaluru, comprising five universities, seven medical colleges, and over a dozen engineering colleges, apart from innumerable arts and science colleges, the drug menace has been increasing among the youth, and it is shocking to hear many youths getting caught for selling or consuming drugs/ganja. In January 2023, nine medicos including a medical doctor and a surgeon were arrested on charges of consuming and peddling Cannabis. The student population of Mangaluru is estimated to be more than fifty thousand in number, and they come from all over India. Anxious parents across India and abroad read with disbelief that students of medicine and practitioners of medicine had degenerated into becoming drug peddlers. The question uppermost in the minds of everybody now is how many more are entrapped in the drug quagmire?

While many social organizations, police departments and other like-minded people are putting in lots of effort in curbing drug activities in Mangaluru, even the Diocese of Mangaluru under the leadership and guidance of Rev Dr Peter Paul Saldanha, the Bishop of Mangaluru has also geared up to fight against the drug menace with the theme “Say NO to Drugs”, and various campaigns and sessions have been conducted.

The bishop emphasized the gravity of the situation, saying, “Families with drug-addicted youth are broken. Parents are helpless. We have a few counselling centres. Prevention is better than cure. I need your support to save our families and youth. The workshop featured prominent speakers who shared their insights and expertise to empower the trainers for this vital campaign. This module will be instrumental in providing consistent anti-drug advocacy training across parishes and institutions, ensuring that the message of the campaign reaches far and wide.

Apart from youth, drug dependency can be seen in all occupations, educational levels, and socioeconomic classes, and it is the most prevalent of psychiatric disorders worldwide. It is one of the four crises of the 21st century that threatens public health, political and economic stability and social structures of many countries. In developing countries, due to the young population, addiction is one of the major problems encountered. There are hardly any studies or surveys undertaken in Mangaluru, to assess the drug problem among the student population. However, from the several seizures affected by the Police and other agencies, an approximate assessment can be attempted. And one among many solutions to prevent drug abuse is through campaigns, awareness programmes, walkathons, and street plays.

Heeding to the call of most Rev. Dr Peter Paul Saldanha Bishop of Mangaluru, an inter-Organizational Anti Drug WALKATHON was Organized by CODP/Bandhavya, Paduva College of Commerce and Management, White Doves and Catholic Sabha Mangaluru Pradesh®. Along with these Organizers, joined students from Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work, and Padua College, among others and marched in the 2km WALKATHON from Padua /CODP Campus, Nanthoor to Bendur church campus.

The program concluded with an awareness talk on the NDPS Act by Karnataka Lokayukta police Dakshina Kannada SP C.A Simon. Dr Rohan Monis, Chief Administrative Officer Kanachur Hospital and Research Centre, Deralakatte, Mangaluru speaking of the ill-effects of drugs said, “We are all living at a point in time where… People are more depressed, more angry, more suicidal, more anxious and more addicted than they were 30 years ago – and one of the main reasons is because of the relentless pursuit of pleasure. That’s brain functions – It’s reward-based learning. The focus is more on the reward and not on the BEHAVIOUR. We are in a world now where FEELING GOOD has become confused with the Highest Good. We live in a culture and society where people feel increasingly vulnerable to all sorts of addictions – whether to their supercomputers/shopping/eating/habits”.

“We Live in an era where we feel CONNECTED because of our smartphones, Digital presence, social media promotions, and reality TV and we are on FB, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, Youtube and whatnot. So in our lives – Our floor space has been increasing in our homes but they are empty and we have traded stuff for connections – and despite all the virtual connections we are one of the loneliest societies there has ever been. Our Social Cage is EMPTY. Addicts are also called – Pill Poppers – Boozers – Junkies – hop heads – freaks – dopesters – sniffers. So, in reality, why these awareness campaigns and talks and skits – Because our youth are battling the beast – that’s DRUG addiction. What we fail to realise is that drugs or alcohol is what they think is the only way to cope with the anxiety when he/she leaves home”.

Coping with drugs has taught them that – the more they are doing drugs; the more they get to experience this rare feeling of virtually no anxiety and inhibitions low enough that they can be in a social setting. They are so bad at creating connections – that they are willing to risk a blackout just to be there. On a closing note – addiction isn’t about individual recovery – it’s about Social Recovery. We are all rats in that isolated cage and not like the rats in the rat park. OUR RESPONSE: It’s Everyone’s Job to make the upbringing of the next generation – A POSITIVE EXPERIENCE. As Johann Hari Says – THE OPPOSITE OF ADDICTION IS NOT SOBRIETY – THE OPPOSITE OF ADDICTION IS CONNECTION” added Dr Monis.

Rev. Fr Vincent Monteiro the parish priest of Bendore Church delivered the presidential address asking youth to be useful and powerful youngsters of young India. The program was conducted by Roshan Lecturer at Padua College. Fr Vincent D’Souza Director of CODP welcomed the gathering. Fr. Arun Lobo – Principal of the college proposed a vote of thanks.

ALSO READ RELATED ARTICLE:

Like this: Like Loading...