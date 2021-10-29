Spread the love



















Hunger for Adventure! All-woman Expedition Team gets warm welcome in Malpe-Udupi, after their journey of climbing mountains, cycling 3,000+ km, 300 km of kayaking etc

Mangaluru: An all-woman “Shikharadinda Sagara” (‘Mountain to Ocean’) expedition team that climbed a mountain in the Himalayan ranges, cycled over 3,000 km and participated in kayaking [300 km], was given a warm reception at Malpe in Udupi district on Thursday, 28 October 2021 in the afternoon. These Five young women of Karnataka, have taken this expedition as part of the Platinum Jubilee celebration of India’s independence.

Udupi Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Y. Naveen Bhat welcomed the team comprising V. Aishwarya, Dhanalakshmi, Asha, Pushpa and Bindu. He appreciated the efforts put in by the team to instil confidence among the general public in general and women in particular. He said, “Other young women should follow the adventurous qualities of these young women team and make a difference. We need to complement this women’s team for taking part in this adventurous sport”.

It is learnt that the expedition was launched on 16 August 2021 after which the team climbed Mount Kolahoi (5,425 m) in Jammu and Kashmir in the vicinity of Sonamarg. The team later rode bicycles for a distance of 3,350 km before reaching Karwar in the State. From Karwar, the members participated in kayaking till Mangaluru and later went back to Udupi on Thursday.

Indian Mountaineering Association’s southern zone and General Thimmayya National Academy of Adventure jointly organised this expedition. ‘Mountain to Sea’ (Shikaradinda Sagara) is a 60 day-long campaign which professes that the adventure and courage of women will portray the progress of men. This programme, which is being organized with the cooperation of the Indian Mountaineering Foundation and General Timmaiah national adventure academy, and which was flagged off on August 16, will culminate at Mangaluru after the Kayak journey in the sea.

Like this: Like Loading...