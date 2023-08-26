Husband in Dubai Accused of Portraying His Wife as Sex Worker on Social Media

Mangaluru: As per Bajpe police a non-resident Indian living in Dubai has been accused of showing his wife as a sex worker on social media. The complainant, his wife, is a 35-year-old resident of Bajpe, on the outskirts of Mangaluru.

In the complaint to Bajpe police, Ms DFT, stated that she lives with her parents in Bajpe. Her husband, Donald Paul D’Souza, stays in Dubai, U.A.E. Owing to some disagreement, Donald allegedly called her and her parents and abused them. She further alleged that Donald opened an account on Facebook and Instagram in her name. He posted her images and stated that she was a sex worker. He mentioned her mobile number in the posts, she alleged.

Bajpe police have registered her complaint for offences under Sections 498 (A) and 504 of the IPC, and under Sections 67 and 67 (A) of the IT Act., and further steps have been initiated to take down the offensive post.

Manipal Medical Student Tells Police a Man, made Obscene Video Call using Phone Stolen From Her Friend

Manipal: The 21-year-old student who hails from Chhattisgarh, has complained to Manipal police that she had received a video call from her friend at 4.30 a.m. on August 21 when she was in the hospital. When she answered the video call, she saw a person, named Badal, at the other end. When Badal allegedly showed his genitals and behaved indecently, the student cut the call and blocked the number.

Badal then allegedly called her from another number and again behaved indecently. The student then claims to have got calls from two mobile numbers in which a person, named Mohan Sunar, allegedly spoke inappropriately. She then claims to have got a call from a person named Nitin Putta who also allegedly spoke inappropriately. Around 8 p.m., she claims to have gotten a call from a person named Karthik, who also allegedly spoke inappropriately.

Manipal police registered her complaint on August 22 for offences under Sections 354 (A) of the Indian Penal Code and under Sections 67 and 67 (A) of the Information Technology Act. They arrested Badal, Mohan Sunar and three other persons.

The police said Badal hails from Nepal. He had allegedly stolen the mobile phone of the student’s friend. He used the phone to call the student. When the student blocked the number, Badal allegedly called her from another mobile phone. He allegedly shared the student’s mobile number with four of his friends, who also harassed the girl.

