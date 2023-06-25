Husband Jumps into Well to Save Wife, Both Die in Karkala

Karkala: In a tragic incident a man died while trying to save his wife, who had jumped into a well at Nalluru, Karkala on June 25, 2023.

The deceased have been identified as Emmanual Siddi (36) and his wife Yashodha (27), natives of Yallapur Uttarkannada.

According to the Police, both were working in a farmhouse at Nallur for two years. On Sunday morning, the couple were involved in an argument and suddenly, Yashodha jumped into the well. Husband Emmanual to save his wife also jumped into the well, since both did not know to swim, they drowned. The couple is survived by two children.

Karkala DySP Aravind Kalgujji, Rural PSI Thejasvi and other officials visited the spot.

A case has been registered at the Karkala Rural Police Station.