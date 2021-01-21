Spread the love



















Hussain (41)- the Pervert Involved in Harassment on a Young Woman in Bus Arrested

Mangaluru: Each day, so many females come across many perverts either walking on the street or while traveling in the bus. They touch or brush against women and take that advantage in crowded places, especially crowded buses, and some of them intentionally touch women and then act to be innocent- and this is not an exaggeration! This actually happens. Some men even follow lonely women on streets and take advantage, and such perverts never go off the streets. The reason is simple – Women or young girls are too embarrassed to complain. And too busy to even care. They have become so used to such things that unless something major like an attempt to rape or actual rape happens, they will never raise their voice.

Following a report (Ref:This Pervert Travelling in the Bus Thinks ‘Its Cool’ to Touch a Woman Sitting Next to Him? ), in Mangalorean.com on 15 January 2021, where a pervert sitting next to a young woman in a private had made some moves on her, which in reply the woman had taken the culprits photo and posted on her Instagram page, and police followed up on that case, and good news is that the police in teams were successful in nabbing the culprit on 20 January, within days of the incident.

The Culprit 41-year-old Hussain from Kasargod

Briefing the media persons during a press meet held at Police Commissioner Conference hall, the Mangaluru police commissioner N Shashi kumar said, “Regarding the harassment incident that happened on 14 January around 4 pm, where a woman alleged that a person sitting next to her touched her inappropriately and when she objected, he acted smart. She even alleged that despite her raising her voice, the driver, conductor and fellow-commuters, none came to her rescue, and she has posted her experience on her Instagram page. Around 3.45 pm on 14 January 2021, this young woman named Naseema Azlin, aged 24 was on her way to Kankanady Pumpwell traveling in a bus named Mahesh”

The Victim 24-year-old Naseema Azlin, a Education Counselor working in the City

Police commissioner further said “The now arrested culprit Hussain, aged 41 from Kasargod, Kerala, a daily wage labourer, had climbed the bus at K S Hegde hospital (Deralakatte) stop and sat next to Naseema. He acted as if he was busy talking on the phone and started touching her with his other hand, where she felt uncomfortable and moved a little but Hussain kept touching here. Even though she shouted at him, after sometime he said sorry and went backside. After three stops, she saw him getting down from a different bus and once again boarded Mahesh bus and again sat next to her. He repeated the same cheap activity, this time she shouted and told him to move to a vacant gents seat but he refused”.

“In spite of Naseema raising her voice when that incident happened, neither the bus driver nor conductor, and even the passenger came to her rescue. Hussain kept on harassing her, and when Naseema said that she will click his photo and post it on social media, he readily took off his mask and posed for a photo, which she uploaded on her instagram page. Naseema says the reason behind her posting this picture of the man was to create awareness, because it is normal for the women/girls especially who use public transportation for their work/school/college. This is not the FIRST time it has happened to her, she says. Unfortunately 99% of the women/girls don’t react, either they are scared of their dignity or about thinking of their future, or simply feel ashamed” added Shashi Kumar.



“I really want to compliment Naseema for her brave act in exposing her experience so that other men should be careful when they are involved in such activities. I also want to compliment the police team who sleuthed into this incident and apprehend the culprit, and I will reward them with Rs ten thousand cash. I just want to remind the women, any time you come across such an incident don’t feel shy or have fear, instead call us and we will take care of the situation, just like Naseema did, and we are overwhelmed that we solved a case, if not it would have continued further. I would also like to compliment Dr Vidya D’souza, a professor at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru, and also an active member of Moms of Mangalurua NGO, for motivating Naseema and giving her courage to go forward and file a complaint. We need such kind of women in our society who go out of their way and help fellow women in their problems. The culprit will be produced before the magistrate and action will be taken against him as per orders” added Police Commissioner.

Naseema Azlin was felicitated by the Police Commissioner amidst other top police officials. He also had high praise for Dr Vidya D’souza for helping and motivating Naseema in this case, and we are happy that we were able to solve it soon. DCP’s Hariram Shankar and Vinay Gaonkar were also present during the press meet.



