Hybrid terrorism hits Kashmir hard as Pak turns youth into murderers



New Delhi: Hybrid terrorism in Kashmir is emerging as a major challenge for the security agencies and the local populace. No one is gaining anything and people of Kashmir can end up as the biggest losers.

The hybrid terrorists are being provided with the small arms like pistols and grenades by their handlers to carryout target killings to create fear psychosis and send a message that terrorism is far from over in Kashmir. Pakistan is avenging its defeat by turning young Kashmiri boys into dreaded terrorists.

The hybrid terrorists in the past three months have killed 16 civilians in targeted attacks. The slain include 10 Kashmiri Muslims and six Hindus.

On March 2, 2022, a Panch identified as Mohammad Yaqoob Dar of Kulpora Srandroo, Kulgam was shot dead at his residence.

On March 6, two persons Mohammad Alsamand Rafiya Jan were killed in a grenade attack in Amira Kadal Srinagar.

On March 9, a PDP Sarpanch Sameer Bhat was killed at Khonmoh in Srinagar outskirts.

On March 11, Sarpanch identified as Shabir Ahmed Mir from Audoora Kulgam was killed near his residence.

On March 21, a civilian Tajamul Mohiudin was killed in Gotipora, Budgam.

On March 27, a student Umar Ahmad Dar was killed along with his SPO brother at his residence in Chadibugh, Budgam.

On April 13, Satish Kumar Singh, a Kashmiri Rajput man was shot dead inside his home in Kulgam’s Kakran area.

On April 15, an independent Sarpanch Manzoor Bangroo was killed by terrorists in Pattan area of Baramulla district.

On May 12, a Kashmir Pandit Rahul Bhat working in the Revenue Department was killed by militants in tehsil office Chadoora Budgam.

On May 15, Ranjit Singh, an employee at a liquor shop in Baramulla was killed when a grenade was lobbed inside the shop.

On May 26, TV artist Ambreena Bhat of Hushroo Chadoora was killed in her house, while her 10-year old nephew sustained bullet injuries in the attack.

On May 31, a Hindu teacher Rajini Bala from Samba was gunned down by ultras in Gopalpora, Kulgam.

On June 2, Vijay Kumar a bank manager at Ellaquai Dehati Bank hailing from Rajasthan was killed inside his office in Kulgam. Hours after Kumar’s killing a non-local labourer Dilkhush Kumar was shot dead by terrorists in Central Kashmir’s Chadoora area.

In the past five months three civilians have been killed in grenade attacks, while 13 others have been shot dead using pistols.

Besides killing unarmed civilians terrorists have targeted unarmed policemen also. On April 18, 2022, ultras shot dead a Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and critically injured another outside Kakapora railway station in Pulwama in south Kashmir. The Head Constable Surinder Singh died on the spot while Sub Inspector Devraj succumbed to the injuries a few days later.

On May 7, 2022, a police constable Ghulam Hassan Dar, was fired upon near Aiwa Bridge at Dr Ali Jan Road in Srinagar in the morning. He succumbed to his injuries at a hospital later in the evening.

On May 24, 2022 a policeman, Saifullah Qadri was shot dead and his 9-year-old daughter was injured in a terror attack that took place in Soura area of Srinagar.

Hybrid terrorists choosing soft targets

The hybrid terrorists are on a killing spree in Kashmir. They are choosing soft targets to spread terror and fear among the people and the new face of Pakistan sponsored terrorism has shocked everyone in Kashmir. No one knows who can be the next target as the hybrid terrorists are highly radicalised and have turned into professional murderers.

The hybrid terrorists after carrying out the attacks return to their normal lives. They don’t have any police record as they are unknown faces. After completing the given assignment they wait for their next task making it difficult for the law enforcing agencies to track them. They are radicalised to an extent that they carry out a terror strike and then slip back into the routine life. They are usually used by their handlers after intervals to prevent detection. The hybrid terrorists, who were arrested in the recent past, had no information about the other groups that are operating in Kashmir. They operate in small groups. One or two of them transport weapons while two or three others carry out the attack.

On May 23, 2022, security forces recovered 15 pistols, 30 pistol magazines, 300 rounds along with one silencer in the Chanapora area of Srinagar from two hybrid terrorists.

Earlier on April 20, the security forces recovered a huge cache of pistols and grenades in north Kashmir’s Kupwara which included 10 pistols, 17 pistol magazines and five grenades. In January this year, two similar consignments with silencers were seized in Kashmir. In the past few months the security forces have recovered nearly 150 pistols. But there are reports that terrorist handlers have distributed nearly 200 pistols in Kashmir to carry out the target killings. In the first five months of 2022, the security forces have neutralised more than 85 terrorists and more than 40 hybrid terrorists have been arrested.

Hybrid terrorism grim reminder of dark days

The hybrid terrorism is once again pushing Kashmir back into dark days as the security agencies firmly believe that these terrorists cannot operate and survive without the support of locals. Most of the hybrid terrorists are local youths who have been indoctrinated by their handlers to such an extent that they are killing anyone on the directions of their bosses sitting across the Line of Control (LoC).

The guns provided by Pakistan turning towards a common man, including Muslims and Hindus, has exposed the real face of terror. The senseless killings are pushing Kashmir towards uncertainty and chaos. If the people don’t raise their voice against the cold blooded murders of the innocents, Kashmir can never come out from the quagmire of uncertainty. People of Kashmir need to understand that peace is prerequisite for development and their prosperity.

Pak out to label every Kashmiri Muslim as terrorist

After August 5, 2019 — when the Centre announced its decision to abrogate J&K’s special status and bifurcated it into two Union Territories — the government has worked sincerely to empower the people of Jammu and Kashmir. New employment avenues have been created for youth, tourists are arriving in hordes and the big business houses have already started to invest in J&K.

The hybrid terrorists are out to ruin everything. Killing innocent non-local labourers and employees of minority communities is maligning the image of Kashmiris. It appears that Pakistan is out to label every Kashmiri Muslim as a terrorist to ensure that he finds no acceptance in any part of the world.

Pakistan and the terrorists sponsored by it are once again making desperate attempts to vitiate peace in Kashmir. Security forces are on toes. They are not allowing the terrorists to raise their heads but the people need to understand that they can’t act as mute spectators. The monster of terrorism is knocking at their doors again and the emergence of hybrid terrorism can once again push Kashmir into oblivion. The Centre has reposed trust on people of Kashmir and now it’s up to them to ensure that the trust is not shaken.