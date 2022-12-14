Hyderabad businessman buys most expensive supercar

A businessman in the city of Nizams has purchased India’s most expensive supercar – the McLaren 765 LT Spider reported to be worth around Rs 12 crore.

Naseer Khan recently received the delivery of the supercar at Taj Falaknuma Palace, says a report on cartoq.com.

According to the report, he is probably the first customer of the 765 LT Spider in India.

British luxury supercar maker McLaren Automotive entered the Indian market in November last year. It is offering a range of six supercars with price starting at Rs 3.72 crore and 765 LT Spider is said to be the most expensive at about Rs 12 crore.

Naseer Khan, an entrepreneur and car collector, shared on Instagram video and photographs of his prized possession with the majestic Falaknuma in the background.

“Welcome Home MCLAREN 765LT SPIDER What a majestic place to take delivery of This beauty!,” wrote Khan, who posed with the red-color supercar.

According to the report, 765 LT Spider is one of the fastest convertibles McLaren has ever produced. “It offers an extremely aerodynamic design like the coupe version. Carbon fibre is used for the body work of this supercar and it gets a more aggressive front bumper, spiltter, side skirts and a wraparound rear bumper. As this is the convertible version, the roof of the supercar folds in just 11 seconds,” says the report.

Naseer Khan is known for his collection of luxury cars. He is seen posing with a wide range of swanky cars on Instagram.